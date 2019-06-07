4 Ways to Remove Liked Tweets From Your Twitter Feed

If you spend any time on Twitter, you know how frustrating the timeline can be. Every third tweet is an ad and every tweet after that is something someone else liked.

These recommended tweets actively impede your carefully curated follow list. So clean up your newsfeeds once and for all by clearing the clutter.

Here’s a quick list of steps that can remove unwanted tweets from your Twitter feed.

Option #1. Quit Twitter Altogether

This seems like a radical step, but in the age of Cambridge Analytica, maybe it isn’t so radical. After all, there are many other ways to access information feeds.

You can make use of other RSS based feeds like Feedly or Tiny Tiny RSS. These alternatives may not have the same kind of UI or features, but you can still digest curated news options.

For those who want a less nuclear option, keep reading; we still have three options left.

Option #2. Reject Likes on a Tweet by Tweet Basis

This option requires more personal involvement as opposed to a one-time panacea.

You have to go into the liked tweets or other unwanted tweets and click the right-hand arrow. Then, from the drop-down menu, select “I don’t like this Tweet”.

The more you do this, the more the Twitter algorithm understands that maybe you just want to see regular tweets in chronological order.

As you can see in the image above, you can do this using desktop web browsers, too.

But be aware that this method takes more time to see results than other methods.

Option #3. AdBlock Plus with Element Hiding Helper

Unfortunately, this nifty trick only works for those using the Mozilla Firefox web browser. But the benefit is two-fold thanks to both AdBlock Plus and Element Hiding Helper.

First, AdBlock Plus removes sponsored tweets from your timeline.

Then, Element Hiding Helper enables you to select an area with a tweet you don’t want to see. Element Hiding Helper removes that tweet from view, so all you see is blank space.

Element Hiding Helper also works for other modules. You can remove “Who to Follow”, as well as “Moments” and “Trends”, too.

Not only that, but you can use it for YouTube and other sites, as well.

Option #4. Use Lists as a Timeline Instead

Shout out to Neil deGrasse Tyson for having a useful set of Twitter lists. You can see that the physicist has clearly delineated list titles and even list descriptions available.

But if you click on one of those lists, you only see tweets from members of the list.

The list feeds are not immune to retweets, but you won’t see any sponsored posts or liked tweets in the feeds. It’s an air-tight method to avoiding promoted tweets if you want to put in the legwork.

Pro-tip: Opt out of the “Best of” Feature to Further Avoid Liked Tweets

This feature was not automatic “opt-in” when it first debuted, but that didn’t last too long.

If you want to see your newsfeed in a slightly truer chronological order, you’ll need to uncheck that box. You can find it under “Settings and Privacy” > “Privacy and Safety” > “Content” > “Timeline”.

These are just some easy tips to streamline your Twitter experience. But, like we mentioned above, sometimes you just need to ask yourself whether Twitter might be the right platform for you.

