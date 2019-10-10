search
5 Content Creation Mistakes That You Need to Avoid

Ever wonder why your webpages are not ranking? More or less, you're making some content creation mistakes and it's affecting your site performance.

Edgy Universe Oct 10, 2019 at 11:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

In an attempt to provide the required number of posts for your blog or business, you could inadvertently be making some common content creation mistakes. Trust us; we know this firsthand.

Delivering a steady stream of content can be challenging. Along with meeting deadlines, you also have to create an excellent copy that’ll produce results.

As such, you could easily make rookie mistakes during ideation or design, and that’s fine. It happens.

These blunders will ultimately teach you a lot about what it means to master content creation. On the other hand, you could avoid learning by trial and error by reading the outline below.

Here are five common content creation mistakes you should avoid.

1. Not Knowing What Your Audience Wants

Creating irrelevant posts is the number one content marketing blunder that brands make.

In an attempt to create thought-provoking texts, you can quickly lose focus of what you’re trying to sell — your brand. During this process, you could lose the audience you already have, and the potential ones too.

Now you’re wondering how to create content that is relevant to your niche.

It’s simple. You’re creating content for three categories of visitors.

  1. Readers that want to learn about your product
  2. People on the fence about the product
  3. Buyers that want to make an immediate purchase

To meet your audience’s needs, about 50 percent of your content must include the simplest form of education to introduce potential buyers to your brand.

Also, 25 percent of it should be in-depth content that shows authority. That way, you can pull more traffic to your side of the fence.

Finally, the last 25 percent should focus on the trust factor to encourage immediate purchase.

2. Not Doing Your Research

A lack of research can kill your campaign before it gets off the ground.

Data is a useful tool in any marketing strategy. It provides an overall picture of your market, including the size, trend, growth rate, distribution channel, and profitability.

Also, it gives you a grasp of your target audience.

You’ll know what questions they ask online, what their income range is, as well as their buying habit. That way, you can provide content that directly addresses their needs.

In addition, research gives you an insight into what your competitors are doing right. Several online tools such as Ahrefs can provide details of your competitors’ SEO strategy.

With this information at your disposal, you can mirror what they got right and avoid their mistakes.

3. Not Thinking of Frequency and Consistency

Consistency and frequency may be the most important terms in the world of blogging.

Frequency refers to your content calendar. How many articles do you publish every week?

Fresh contents are not only essential to keep your audience engaged, but it could help your ranking as well.

And if you cannot post fresh content, updating your older content is an excellent way to go. According to SearchEnginePeople, republishing, and updating information on old blogs can increase traffic by more than 100 percent.

Consistency is the unity of your tone, voice, and style across each blog. While you may be targetting a different audience, as outlined in mistake #1, your tone and voice must remain the same.

This helps create a unique brand identity that’s easy to recognize.

So, go all the way in your quest for consistency. Don’t just use the same tone, style, or voice across your blog, do it on your social media platforms and newsletters as well.

4. Writing Without SEO Guidelines

This is arguably the most significant content creation mistake you could make, especially since that’s the whole point of content marketing.

Over 60 percent of marketers say improving SEO and growing their organic presence is their top inbound marketing priority. Well, creating content with SEO guidelines is the first step to doing that.

It’s simple, really. Create an optimized headline, select a focus keyword, outline the keywords needed for user intent, and pick out the URLs for research.

With the ever-changing Google algorithm, it’s not always easy to keep up with these guidelines. Luckily, you can use SEO writing tools such as INK to do just that.

All content must be written with the search engine in mind.

5. Forgetting Your Brand

Although you don’t want your branding to overshadow your content, you still want people to know who made it.

This could entail adding your logo or attribution to your content. However, a consistent tone and style could be the best way to familiarize your audience with your brand.

So, craft a comprehensive brand identity with your voice and design a language that’s unique to your business. Most importantly, draw up a brand guideline for your content team to follow.

