search
Marketing 2 min read

A Quick Look at the new Google Passage Ranking

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Feb 15, 2021 at 6:09 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Feb 15, 2021 at 6:09 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Hebi B. / Pixabay.com

Hebi B. / Pixabay.com

According to Google, the Passage Ranking update is now live for English queries in the United States.

As every web user knows, finding information via search engines can be challenging.

Sometimes, a single sentence that answers your query might be buried deep in a web page. As such, searchers have to identify the relevant page and comb through the content to find answers.

Expectedly, the process is tedious and time-consuming.

To address this issue, Google announced a Passage Indexing update back in October 2020. Thanks to this ranking update, Google could now index individual passages from web pages.

In a blog post announcement, Senior Vice President of Search and Assistant at the company, Prabhakar Raghavanwrote:

“By better understanding the relevancy of specific passages, not just the overall page, we can find that needle-in-a-haystack information you’re looking for.”

Well, the update is currently live in US English.

Google Passage Ranking now Live in the United States

Last week, Google’s Public Liaison for Search, Danny Sullivan, tweeted that Passage Ranking is live for English queries in the US. Then, he pointed out that the update should extend to other regions soon.

The tweet reads:

“Passage ranking launched yesterday afternoon Pacific Time for queries in the US in English. It will come for more countries in English in the near future, then to other countries and languages after that.”

As in any Google update, the Passage Ranking update raises two essential questions:

  • How will Passage Ranking update impact SEO?
  • How can site owners optimize for the update?

According to the search giant, the new Passage Ranking would impact 7 percent of search queries across all languages when it rolls out globally.

Also, Google’s Martin Splitt suggested that the update should benefit long-form content. That’s because Google can now index and rank a small section of long articles.

With that said, the search engine stated that creators can’t optimize for the update.

Continue to focus on great content,” says Google.

Read More: Google Introduces New Measure to Enforce Price Accuracy

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Google | Mountain View, CA | Turtix | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Google Store Sales Measurement Sets Sights on Linking Your Online...

Brett ForsbergShare
Diggity Marketing / Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

Martin Splitt Discusses Common Content Concerns in SEO             

Edgy UniverseShare
TarikVision / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

SEO Writing for Beginner: Tips, Tools, and Techniques               

Edgy UniverseShare
IB Photography | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

5 Ways to Optimize Your Google My Business Listing                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Cody Engel / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Google Stadia: Everything you Need to Know and More                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Dennizn | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

How to use new Google My Business Video Uploads to Enhance…...

Edgy UniverseShare
TGardner / Shutterstock.com
Uncategorized 3 min read

Fluoride Exposure May Diminish Kidney and Liver Function of Teena...

Sumbo BelloShare
Dennizn | Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

5 Methods for Enabling Google Assistant on a Non-Pixel Device

William McKinneyShare
Geralt | Pixabay
Marketing 4 min read

How the EU Google Antitrust Case Could Affect you                       

Juliet ChildersShare
ArtRoseStudio | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

The Ultimate 2018 SEO Ranking Checklist                                           

William McKinneyShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Technology 4 min read

Real-Life Spy Game Featuring Russian, Israeli, and U.S. Spies Beg...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image by dencg | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

Minds Uses Blockchain and a Decentralized Platform to Revolutioni...

Juliet ChildersShare
Harvepino / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Google and Facebook are Encircling Africa With Undersea Cables

Zayan GuedimShare
garagestock / Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Selling Fake Social Media Followers Now Illegal in the U.S.   

Sumbo BelloShare
ulyana_andreeva / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

New Tool From Jigsaw can Help Spot Doctored Images                     

Sumbo BelloShare
The Google Chrome Summit is already starting to turn heads with these three new announcements. | Image By rvlsoft | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Chrome Developer Summit Signals Competition With Microsoft     

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.