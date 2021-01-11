search
Marketing 3 min read

Google Confirms Launching Subtopics Ranking Update

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Jan 11, 2021 at 6:10 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Jan 11, 2021 at 6:10 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Mitchell Luo / Unsplash.com

Mitchell Luo / Unsplash.com

In response to a tweet, Google‘s Danny Sullivan confirmed the launch of a subtopics ranking.

Google’s Search On event last October came with a slew of announcements. Along with introducing new advancements in language understanding technology, the event featured other highlights.

These include using AI for videos, humming to search, and new Lens and AR features. Yes, the event also included talks of a new subtopics ranking.

While Google didn’t confirm the ranking update back in November 2020, it appears to have rolled out. According to Sullivan, the subtopics ranking feature went live as far back as November 2020.

The tweet to the Google Search Liaison reads:

“Hi Danny. Sorry, I should have asked this last night. Do you know when subtopics rolled out? Thanks again for replying to my tweet about this!”

In response, Sullivan simply wrote, “Mid-November 2020.”

So, what’s this ranking update, and how does it work?

What is the Subtopics Ranking Feature?

In October, Google described the subtopics ranking as “neural nets to understand subtopics around an interest.” With that, the search engine can deliver a wider content diversity for broad topic searches.

For example, if you search for “home exercise equipment,” the search engine can quickly identify other relevant topics. These include content such as budget equipment, small space ideas, or premium picks.

In the end, the search result page will provide a broader range of content based on the subtopics.

Like any change to Google’s search algorithm, the recent update raises an essential question.

How can you Optimize Your Site for Google’s Subtopics Ranking?

Industry experts believe that there’s no way to optimize for the subtopics ranking update.

Barry Schwartz of Search Engine Land wrote:

“Is there anything you can change on your site due to subtopics rolling out in mid-November to improve your rankings in Google Search? I highly doubt it.”

According to the SEO professional, subtopic rankings involve improving Google’s understanding of web content. That way, it can identify the most useful ones and match them to the relevant queries.

As such, it’s unlikely that publishers can optimize for this new search ranking update.

Moreover, Sullivan pointed out that the new subtopics ranking doesn’t change the search result page‘s looks. Instead, it broadens the diversity of content when useful.

Admittedly, the subtopics ranking may have caused some ranking changes in Google Search. However, SEO experts believe that it’s minimal compared to changes expected from the passagebased indexing update.

Read More: What You Should Know About Google’s new SMITH Algorithm

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Roman Pyshchyk / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

WordPress Acquires Tumblr From Verizon for Less than $3 Million

Sumbo BelloShare
13_Phunkod / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

How to Evaluate the Quality of User Experience on Websites     

Edgy UniverseShare
PixieMe / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Ads to end Accelerated Budget Delivery by October 14th

Rechelle AnnShare
Google Play Store logo | Google
Technology 3 min read

Google Removes Malicious Camera Applications from Play Store 

Rechelle AnnShare
Pavel Chagochkin / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Google’s AI Can Spot Lung Cancer Months Before Doctors         

Sumbo BelloShare
Zapp2Photo / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

2017 Looks Better Already: two Google Homes Fall in Love         

Edgy UniverseShare
WebAuthn could be a future model. | Tanuha2001 | Shutterstock
Uncategorized 2 min read

Mozilla Firefox Wants to Eliminate Passwords With Web Authn   

Juliet ChildersShare
WDnet Creation / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google's Search Console Gets new Reports for Review Snippets 

Edgy UniverseShare
Image Credit: blog.google
Marketing 3 min read

BERT and Other Highlights from Google's Search On 2020 Event 

Edgy UniverseShare
sdecoret / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Tired of Google Reading Your Emails? How Helm Helps you Take…...

Juliet ChildersShare
Bram Van Oost / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Magic Leap Expands to South Korea with SK Telecom Deal             

Juliet ChildersShare
wan wei / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Advises Site Owners to Limit Multi-Language Pages         

Sumbo BelloShare
REDPIXEL.PL/ Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Fixes Disqus Comments Indexing Issue                                   

Edgy UniverseShare
mama_mia / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Advertisers React to Discovery Ad Campaigns After First Look 

Sumbo BelloShare
Eric Broder Van Dyke / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

5 Major Announcements from Google I/O 2017                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Beros919 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

5 Ways Automation is Changing job Applications                             

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.