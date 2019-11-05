search
Adobe Launches New AI-Based Photoshop Camera app

Aside from Photoshop Express, Adobe has launched Photoshop Camera, a new mobile app that will inspire users to take more creative photographs.

Rechelle Ann Fuertes Nov 05, 2019
Image courtesy of Adobe

Adobe announced yesterday its latest product, the Photoshop Camera, which is specifically built for mobile devices.

According to Abhay Parasnis, Adobe’s Executive Vice President and CTO, they aim to empower people’s creativity by re-imagining smartphone photography.

“Photoshop Camera is a new, AI-powered mobile camera app that brings incredible Photoshop magic directly to the point of capture,” Parasnis said in a blog post.

At the moment, Adobe’s smartphone app is available to select users of Android and iOS devices. The company said that it’s targeted for general availability next year.

How the Photoshop Camera Works

Adobe’s Photoshop Camera is powered by the company’s powerful AI platform and framework, Adobe Sensei.

Parasnis explained that they built the application as a Sensei-first app in their effort to deliver more creative tools to users. The new mobile application will join Photoshop Express in helping people enhance their mobile photos.

“With Photoshop Camera you can capture, edit, and share stunning photos and moments – both natural and creative – using real-time Photoshop-grade magic right from the viewfinder, leaving you free to focus on storytelling with powerful tools and effects.”

With Adobe Sensei, the app can recognize a photo’s subject instantly and offer recommendations. It will also apply sophisticated, unique features automatically the moment a photo’s captured while preserving the raw shot.

Access to a Curated Feed of Lenses

Aside from offering AI-powered features and understanding technical content, Adobe’s new app will give users access to a curated feed of lenses from some renowned artists and influencers.

One of these artists is the 17-year old American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, who Parasnis claimed to have inspired creativity in a new generation of the creative community.

In collaboration with Eilish, Adobe created some limited-edition lenses heavily inspired by her chart-topping songs and music videos. All users of the app can use them to express themselves.

Parasnis concluded:

“Innovation and pushing the limits of creative expression have always been core to Adobe’s DNA. We are a company that sits at the intersection of deep science and the art of storytelling, and Photoshop Camera is a great example of our work to democratize creativity.”

Read More: Adobe’s Latest AI Tool Can Identify Photoshopped Faces

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

