search
Marketing 3 min read

Analyzing Video Game Player Engagement to Increase Gaming Revenues

Researchers studied video game player engagement to understand the gaming motivations that could increase video game revenues.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 29, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Recent research investigates video game player engagement and how they respond to different motivations to increase gameplay.

It’s not surprising that video game companies would want to track gamers’ post-purchase play. Not only does it provide an opportunity to increase gamer engagement and retention, but it could increase video game revenue as well.

By the end of 2019, the United States would have surpassed China as the world’s largest gaming market by revenue. According to projections, the U.S. game market could generate as much as $36.9 billion this year, driven by nearly 14 percent growth in console game revenue.

A recent paper in the INFORMS journal information system explores how to increase gaming revenue even further by focusing on gamers’ behavior. The researchers considered how to match engagement levels with different games to ensure users play more often and for a more extended period.

The Link Between Player Engagement and Game Play Motivation

The researchers wanted to understand the link between player engagement and motivation. So, they looked at data from over 1,300 gamers’ playing history, which spans over 29 months.

After analysis, the result points that gamers with different levels of engagement also had various reasons to continue a specific game.

Challenges in games have a positive impact on gamers with low or medium engagement levels, but a negative effect on players who were already highly engaged. Also, players’ curiosity decreases over time, which leads to low engagement.

This is especially true for less engaged players.

In a statement, one of the researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, Yan Huang said:

“We find that high, medium and low engagement state gamers respond differently and have different motivators such as feelings of achievement or the need for a challenge.”

Not only did the researchers learn the player’s engagement state, but they were also able to exploit it to maximize gameplay. “By doing this we see an increase in gameplay between 4 and 8 percent,” said Stefanus Jasin, a professor in the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

And as the study suggests, more gameplay leads to more revenue.

How Player Engagement Increases Revenue

Findings from the study suggest that considering player engagement state and motivation could increase time spent on a game, and as a result, revenue. Here’s the breakdown.

Games With In-Game Purchase Features

According to the researchers, the more rounds a gamer plays, the higher the chance of an in-game purchase. And this could lead to a better revenue generation.

Games With In-Game Display Ads

Players are more likely to see and click on ads when they spend more time playing a specific game. This leads to a higher click-through rate and higher revenue.

Games With No Display Ads or In-Game Purchase

In this type of games, player engagement leads to revenue increase when the player wants to upgrade to the next or premium version of the game.

So, how can you increase player engagement?

The researcher suggests varying the difficulty level. They also recommended introducing surprises to offset a players’ curiosity as they get used to the game. Example of such includes new game modes or maps.

Read More: How Science Can Help You Get Better at Video Games

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

China to Begin Nationwide 5G Network Rollout by October           

Sumbo BelloShare
Ae Cherayut | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

How Economies Can Stay Competitive in Industry 4.0                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Panchenko Vladimir | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

ICO vs. IPO: Everything you Need to Know                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
American lawmakers are trying to clamp down on the new Grinch Bots phenomenon that is crippling the retail industry. | Image By Aleutie | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Lawmakers aim to Stop Grinch Bots From Ruining Christmas         

Juliet ChildersShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Culture 2 min read

Report: China is Home to Majority of the World's AI Unicorn…...

Rechelle AnnShare
MIT's Stata Center, Home of CSAIL | News.mit.edu
Science 6 min read

MIT's new Compiling Method can Optimize Code Before Parallel Exec...

William McKinneyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Pet Cloning is Becoming a Real Business in China                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Mazda Cx-9 SkyActiv Engine Technology | TTAC | thetruthaboutcars.com
Technology 3 min read

Mazda's New Combustion Engine is all About Efficiency!             

Rechelle AnnShare
Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Study Suggests Wasps Are Capable of Logical Thinking                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Data breaches are everywhere these days.| HowToStartABlogOnline.net | Flickr.com
Technology 4 min read

Unhackable Chinese Communication Network Launches Soon             

Rechelle AnnShare
Pexels | via Pixabay
Technology 4 min read

Why Mandarin is Better Suited for AI Language                               

StephanieShare
Image by By Khakimullin Aleksandr | Shutterstock
Technology 8 min read

Everything you Need to Know About Recent Section 230 Changes 

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Oktopusss | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

7 Countries Planning to Outlaw Gasoline car Sales                       

Zayan GuedimShare
People's Bank of China declared initial coin offerings as illegal. | Geekcrunch.reviews
Technology 4 min read

China Bans ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) After Declaring Them Ill...

Rechelle AnnShare
Ellen and Ryan Mc Ginnis, the two main researchers on the project. | Image via the University of Vermont.
Technology 2 min read

New Motion Sensor can Detect Anxiety and Depression in Children

Rechelle AnnShare
Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Leading U.S Businesses Call for Major Climate Action                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.