search
Marketing 2 min read

Instagram's Engagement Rate Already Surpassed That of Twitter

A recent marketing study revealed that Instagram's engagement rate has already surpassed that of Twitter, making the platform popular among influencers.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 26, 2019 at 11:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

According to a recent influencer marketing report, Instagram‘s engagement rate is significantly higher than Twitter‘s engagement.

Instagram is the fastest growing social media platform in 2019, building on its impressive expansion in 2017 and 2018. Although Facebook still has the most extensive user base of all social networks, Instagram is not far behind.

The reason is not far-fetched.

Instagram is beloved by the younger generations. Meanwhile, Facebook is losing the same demographics, who perceive that the social network is now for their parents.

Back in June 2018, Instagram announced that it had reached a billion monthly active users, and is well on its way to the next billion. The only other social networking sites with more active members than Instagram are YouTube and Facebook, which have 1.9 billion and 2.27 billion, respectively.

With over 95 million photo and video posts per day, the Facebook-owned company has evolved into a powerhouse platform among networkers and influencers. Aside from its growing user base, influencers love the increasing engagement rate on the photo-sharing platform.

Now, a recent marketing report revealed that Instagram has already surpassed Twitter’s user engagement.

Comparing Instagram’s Engagement Rate With Twitter’s

The report noted that finding recent engagement rate data on comparable social networks is difficult. However, a 2017 survey suggested that the average engagement rate on Instagram was significantly higher than on Twitter.

The over 100,000 influencer profiles survey also revealed that engagement falls as the number of followers increases. But, at all follower levels, Instagram engagement rate is still much higher when compared to that of Twitter.

For example, a nano-influencer with less than 1,000 followers can enjoy a 7.2 percent engagement rate on Instagram. Twitter, on the other hand, only offers 1.4 percent.

Also, big influencers with over 100,000 followers only have an engagement rate of 1.1 percent on Instagram, compared with Twitter’s mere 0.3 percent.

The findings of this report provided one of the numerous reasons influencers love Instagram.

In a survey of influencers, 79 percent said Instagram is essential for their marketing campaigns. Only about 46 percent of the influencers use Facebook, with its more extensive active monthly user base, and 36 percent use YouTube for their marketing campaign.

Only 24 percent of the respondents said they preferred Twitter.

Read More: Facebook Will be Rebranding Instagram and WhatsApp

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Toria | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Here's how the Internet and Social Media Have Impacted Small Busi...

Chris ParbeyShare
Illustration of Elon Musk by Dave Mosher | Businessinsider.com | Shutterstock | Getty | NASA
Technology 4 min read

Elon Musk's Boring Company is one Step Closer to Reality         

William McKinneyShare
Muaaz: How to Create a Successful YouTube Channel
Culture 18 min read

Muaaz: How to Create a Successful YouTube Channel                       

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Facebook is set to Roll Out its "Clear History" Privacy Tool 

Sumbo BelloShare
DisobeyArt | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

The 5 Biggest Content, Digital Marketing Trends to Anticipate in...

Chris ParbeyShare
andersphoto | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Why the Biggest Companies use Influencer Marketing                     

Chris ParbeyShare
Mark Zuckerberg | Frederic Legrand - COMEO | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Facebook TV, Amazon Twitch on the Edge; YouTube Must Respond 

Zayan GuedimShare
August 2017 - Inside the Hyperloop | SpaceX Hyperloop | Flickr.com
Technology 2 min read

Elon Musk Confirms Opening Date for the First Hyperloop Tunnel

Rechelle AnnShare
Rvlsoft | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

5 Tips for Boosting Audience Engagement with Facebook               

Zayan GuedimShare
Ryan McGuire | Pixabay.com
Culture 4 min read

Shots Fired! Sprint Wants to get Under Verizon's Skin               

Juliet ChildersShare
Wangbar | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

6 Things AI can do now That it Couldn’t do Last…             

Juliet ChildersShare
JuralMin | Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

4 More Social Media Analytics Tools to Maximize Engagement     

Chris ParbeyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 2 min read

Apple Raises its Maximum Bug Bounty Payout to $1 Million         

Rechelle AnnShare
The job of data analyst is becoming more and more important, and the tools designed to aid them are also growing. Andrey_Popov | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Etleap to Integrate With Amazon Redshift Using $1.5m Funding 

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

How Small Businesses Can Apply Automation in Marketing Campaigns

Sumbo BelloShare
Jakraphong Photography | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Facebook Messenger's Instant Games to Include Monetization for De...

Chris ParbeyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.