Instagram's Engagement Rate Already Surpassed That of Twitter

According to a recent influencer marketing report, Instagram‘s engagement rate is significantly higher than Twitter‘s engagement.

Instagram is the fastest growing social media platform in 2019, building on its impressive expansion in 2017 and 2018. Although Facebook still has the most extensive user base of all social networks, Instagram is not far behind.

The reason is not far-fetched.

Instagram is beloved by the younger generations. Meanwhile, Facebook is losing the same demographics, who perceive that the social network is now for their parents.

Back in June 2018, Instagram announced that it had reached a billion monthly active users, and is well on its way to the next billion. The only other social networking sites with more active members than Instagram are YouTube and Facebook, which have 1.9 billion and 2.27 billion, respectively.

With over 95 million photo and video posts per day, the Facebook-owned company has evolved into a powerhouse platform among networkers and influencers. Aside from its growing user base, influencers love the increasing engagement rate on the photo-sharing platform.

Now, a recent marketing report revealed that Instagram has already surpassed Twitter’s user engagement.

Comparing Instagram’s Engagement Rate With Twitter’s

The report noted that finding recent engagement rate data on comparable social networks is difficult. However, a 2017 survey suggested that the average engagement rate on Instagram was significantly higher than on Twitter.

The over 100,000 influencer profiles survey also revealed that engagement falls as the number of followers increases. But, at all follower levels, Instagram engagement rate is still much higher when compared to that of Twitter.

For example, a nano-influencer with less than 1,000 followers can enjoy a 7.2 percent engagement rate on Instagram. Twitter, on the other hand, only offers 1.4 percent.

Also, big influencers with over 100,000 followers only have an engagement rate of 1.1 percent on Instagram, compared with Twitter’s mere 0.3 percent.

The findings of this report provided one of the numerous reasons influencers love Instagram.

In a survey of influencers, 79 percent said Instagram is essential for their marketing campaigns. Only about 46 percent of the influencers use Facebook, with its more extensive active monthly user base, and 36 percent use YouTube for their marketing campaign.

Only 24 percent of the respondents said they preferred Twitter.

