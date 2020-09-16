search
Marketing 2 min read

AR Adoption Among Retailers Increases Due to Pandemic

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 16, 2020 at 7:35 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Sep 16, 2020 at 7:35 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Pexels / Pixabay.com

Pexels / Pixabay.com

A recent report from eMarketer suggests that AR adoption has increased among retailers and entertainers due to the on-going pandemic.

Before now, advertisers used to treat augmented reality as a shiny new object in the media plan. While the tech was attention-grabbing and innovative enough, it was rarely considered a business-driver.

However, that mindset is slowly changing. Now, brands are considering the different ways that AR can provide more utility.

According to a recent study, 8 percent of U.S. retailers planned to increase marketing investment in AR and VR for their digital store. That was back in January. In June 2020, the number jumped to 21 percent.

So, what’s responsible for this surge in AR adoption? A March 2020 Nielsen article suggested that the coronavirus pandemic is the “unexpected catalyst.”

In a statement, vice president of trade marketing for sunglasses, goggles, and helmet manufacturer Bollé Brand, Chris Abbruzzese said:

“As soon as COVID-19 happened, people didn’t want to go into malls and sunglass stores to try on glasses.”

Here’s why.

How the COVID-19 Pandemic Increased AR Adoption Among Retailers

Some sellers were already using in-store augmented reality — such as virtual try-on mirrors — before the pandemic.

What’s more, consumers were also embracing the technology. According to Nielsen, more than 50 percent of global consumers are willing to use AR and VR technology to assess the product.

However, AR adoption among brands did not increase further until stores began shutting down or operating at reduced capacity.

Abbruzzese explained:

“Who wants to touch something that was on somebody’s face? I’m not supposed to touch my own face, let alone wear glasses that touched someone else’s face.”

So, the company re-evaluated its mobile-based virtual try-on and introduced a new AR feature on Instagram.

That way, users can see what the sunglasses look like on them. They’ll also be able to experience their environment through the polarized lenses of the virtual glasses.

Marketers think AR is “only going to be good when there are wearables,” said Joe Williams, immersive lead at publisher LadBible Group.

“Everyone’s always looking around the corner rather than embracing the here and now of what people are doing, which is missing the point completely.”

Read More: Google Confirms Search Console Reporting Delays

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Android Instant Apps | Google
Technology 3 min read

Instant Apps Could Revolutionize Augmented Reality                     

William McKinneyShare
Gustavo Frazao / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Theta Oscillations Help Brain Remember Where to go                     

Sumbo BelloShare
andersphoto | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Why the Biggest Companies use Influencer Marketing                     

Chris ParbeyShare
Zyn Chakrapong / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Startup Mojo Vision Unveils its Augmented Reality Contact Lens

Sumbo BelloShare
Mozilla has just announced that future versions of its Firefox browser will block all ad tracking by default. | Image by Geralt | Pixabay.com
Technology 4 min read

All new Firefox 55 Update to Support WebVR for HTC Vive…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Bloomicon / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 11 min read

Web Marketing 101: A Beginner's Guide to Online Marketing       

Sumbo BelloShare
Image via Varjo
Technology 3 min read

Varjo VR Headset FOV Falls Short of Hardware Promises               

Juliet ChildersShare
HAKINMHAN / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Why Businesses Must Rely on Digital Marketing to Beat COVID-19

Edgy UniverseShare
We still haven't figured out a way to jack in and leave this measly reality behind. Maybe Google WebVR support for Oculus Rift will help us get there. | Betto Rodrigues | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Redditor Discovers That Google Chrome Supports Oculus Rift     

Juliet ChildersShare
PixieMe / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Facebook Rolls out new Features to Support Businesses               

Sumbo BelloShare
The new Vive focus could be the headset to bring VR into the business world. | Image via Vive
Technology 4 min read

HTC Targets Industry With the HTC Vive Focus, Wave, and Sync 

Juliet ChildersShare
Andrush / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Facebook's DeepFovea AI Offers Sharper VR Foveated Rendering 

Sumbo BelloShare
Annette Shaff / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Facebook Sues Software Company Founder for Deceptive Ads         

Edgy UniverseShare
Today, America's birthday, is one of the most important on the American calendar. But what will it look like in 30 years time? | Image by PHILIPIMAGE | Shutterstock
Technology 9 min read

5 Ways 2050 July 4th Celebrations Will be Different                   

Juliet ChildersShare
A team of Japanese students have created a Hiroshima bombing VR experience. | Image by Everett Historical | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Group of Japanese Students Create a Hiroshima Bombing VR Experien...

Juliet ChildersShare
Dotshock | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

5 Changes to the Workplace in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

William McKinneyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.