Marketing 3 min read

Marketing How-To: The Best Time to Post on YouTube

Edgy brings you tips including the best time to post on YouTube, how to see live YouTube subscriber count, and how to prepare high-quality content.

Chris Parbey Jun 25, 2019 at 8:15 am GMT
Pixinoo | Shutterstock.com

Pixinoo | Shutterstock.com

Creating quality content is hard. And, even after creating a high-quality video, getting people to view that content is super hard. But, doing both right doesn’t have to be so difficult.

YouTube has grown tremendously since the first video was uploaded back in April 2005. In fact, every minute, over 300 hours of content are uploaded to YouTube by different content creators.

All these creators are competing for a share of YouTube’s 5 billion daily video views.

With so much competition, how do you make your videos stand out?

Today, we want to give you some insights on the best time to post on YouTube, how to see your live subscriber count, and also some general tips to make your content better.

When is the Best Time to Post on YouTube?

In general, the best time to upload your video to YouTube during weekdays is between 2 and 4 pm CST or EST (the most densely populated, internet-active time zones).

You may be thinking it’s a little too early because YouTube traffic is highest in the evening between 7 and 10 pm CST/EST.

The reason for posting earlier is that, just as Google indexes blog content, YouTube does the same for videos. Posting your video a few hours earlier will allow your video to be indexed so they show up in search results.

Weekends are different. A lot of people are active on YouTube in the afternoon. For then, you’ll want to post your videos earlier between 10 – 11 am EST or CST.

Just as we discussed for Instagram, you should also check your YouTube Analytics to know the peak times for your channel. YouTube expert Derral Eves speaks more about this in his video below.

How to see Live YouTube Subscriber Count

Seeing your live subscriber count can be particularly useful for content creators who stream live content to YouTube.

It allows them to see in real-time when they gain or lose followers. This way, they can easily tell what makes them gain followers, lose subscribers, and how they’re performing in general.

It is actually very easy to see your live subscriber count. There are several tools to achieve this. Notable amongst them are YouTube Subscriber Counter, Social Blade, and SubscriberCount.Live.

Simply pick one and you’re good to go.

Quality and Timing is Everything

Knowing the best time to post on YouTube by itself is not enough to generate a million views for your videos. There are other factors to consider.

Good titles, good thumbnails, video SEO, proper tagging, and the number of subscribers you have are all factors that are key to generating views for your content.

According to Fortunelords, approximately 20% of all viewers who start your video will leave after the first 10 seconds, so it’s very important you create a good intro for all your videos.

Above all, you should stay consistent. Users return to your channel because they like what you’re producing. If you decide to change that formula or your subject, most of those users will quickly find another content creator to scratch their media itch.

