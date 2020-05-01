search
Marketing 4 min read

Best Times to Post on Social Media During the Current Pandemic

Profile Image
Edgy Universe May 01, 2020 at 5:25 am GMT
Marketing 4 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
May 01, 2020 at 5:25 am GMT
Marketing 4 min read
VKA / Shutterstock.com

VKA / Shutterstock.com

After reviewing how COVID-19 has changed social media engagement, Sprout Social updated its data on the best times to post on social media.

The current pandemic has disrupted our daily lives, including the times that we’re active on social media.

As many individuals and organizations started working from home, daily routines changed overnight. More people shifted their work to the internet, and social media became even more essential for connection.

As a result, previous recommendations on the best times to post on social media platform no longer applies.

In response to this development, Chicago-based software company, Sprout Social, reviewed its previous data for 2020. This time, the company considered how the pandemic had changed social media usage.

The report reads:

“Overall, we found that the best times to post have shifted somewhat as more aspects of work and life move online-first. In some cases, we found that these times have shifted more in just the last few weeks of changed behavior than they did from 2019 to early 2020.”

Here is the breakdown of the data from Sprout Socials.

Best Times to Post on Social Media Platforms During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The best times to post on Facebook during the current pandemic are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10–11 a.m. Meanwhile, Monday, Tuesday, and Friday at 11 a.m. and Tuesday at 2 p.m are ideal for Instagram. 

Let’s delve deeper.

1. Best Times to Post on Facebook

Before now, activity on Facebook peaked on Wednesday from 11 a.m. and between 1-2 p.m. But that was no longer the case since the pandemic started.

The report now suggests that activity on Facebook now remains high throughout every weekday. However, the daily peak period is at 11 a.m. compared to the rest of the day, according to Sprout Social.

With that said, the best times to post on Facebook during the COVID-19 pandemic are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10–11 a.m.

2. Best Times to Post on Instagram

In its previous report, Sprout Social identified Wednesday at 11 a.m. and Friday from 10 a.m.–11 a.m. as the best times to post on Instagram. But, that’s out the window during this period.

Now, Instagram’s activity is much more concentrated on workdays during mid-afternoon. To be precise, the best times to post on Instagram during the pandemic are Monday, Tuesday, and Friday at 11 a.m. and Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Also, previous reports suggested that weekends — especially Sundays — were the worst times to post on Instagram. However, the new Sprout Social data reports a significant shift in weekend activities.

Now, Instagram users are highly active on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In other words, you can post on the photo-sharing app on any day or time, as long as it’s before 6 p.m.

3. Best Times to Post on Twitter

Twitter usage patterns have remained relatively consistent, compared with other social media platforms.

According to Sprout Social, this could be due to the ongoing use of the platform for checking the latest news. Twitter also serves the purpose of spreading useful public information about coronavirus disease.

With that said, the current best times to post on Twitter is Friday 7–9 a.m., with 9 a.m. showing the peak of activity.

4. Best Times to Post on LinkedIn

Like Twitter, user behavior on LinkedIn has remained relatively consistent, but for a different reason. Unlike Twitter, the consistency of LinkedIn is due to the social platform’s professionally-oriented network.

So, the best times to post on LinkedIn shifted just a little.

Before now, it was Wednesday from 8–10 a.m. and noon, Thursday at 9 a.m. and 1–2 p.m., and Friday at 9 a.m. Now, the best time for LinkedIn is Wednesday at 3 p.m, Thursday from 9–10 a.m. and Friday from 11 a.m.-noon.

Also, engagement on LinkedIn now begins around 8 a.m instead of 7 a.m every day. At the same time, engagement starts wrapping up on the platform around 4 p.m rather than 3 p.m.

Wrapping Up

Note that the reports only show how people are using these platforms during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

That means the data could shift significantly as the situation escalates in the coming weeks and months. As the data shifts, the best times to post on social media would also change.

Read More: How to Promote Your Next Event Using Social Media

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Pe3K | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

How Facebook's CherryPi Fared in an All-AI StarCraft Battle Royal...

William McKinneyShare
pinholeimaging / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 8 min read

The 10 Best Digital Marketing Books for new Marketers               

Rechelle AnnShare
the small blue '+' sign indicates where you can add a video to your Instagram story | PixieMe | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

4 Reasons why you Should be Using Instagram as a Marketer       

Chris ParbeyShare
Flo | NexGear Technology
Technology 2 min read

Best Video Editor Uses Deep Learning: Introducing the new FLO App

StephanieShare
Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

What Are the Best Times For Brands to Post on Facebook             

Edgy UniverseShare
MasterTux | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Ban on Lethal Virus Research Lifted by the U.S. Government After...

Rechelle AnnShare
Bogdanovich_Alexander / Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Researchers Develop an AI Tool To Weed Out False Stories         

Sumbo BelloShare
Pablo Calvog | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

5 Effective Ways to Create Shareable Content                                 

Edgy UniverseShare
PhotoMIX-Company / Pixabay
Technology 2 min read

Twitter Acquires Startup Fabula AI to Strengthen Fight Against Fa...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of ArthurStock/Shutterstock
Marketing 3 min read

Instagram Will now Allow Brands to Promote Influencer Content

Rechelle AnnShare
Aleutie | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

7 Machine Learning Tools for IIoT                                                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Federal Reserve Bank in Chicago, IL | Andriy Blokhin | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

How Finance Uses Social Media to Improve Customer Service and Out...

Chris ParbeyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Oculus Connect 6: Day 1 Announcements and Updates                       

Rechelle AnnShare
PixieMe | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Here's Why Influencers Aren't Using Snapchat Anymore                 

Chris ParbeyShare
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

New Australian Law to Disable Encryption Protections of Tech Comp...

Rechelle AnnShare
Vestery / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

How the Current COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Ad Spend                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.