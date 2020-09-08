search
Marketing 2 min read

Bing Announces Robots.txt Tool for Finding Crawling Issues

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 08, 2020 at 8:45 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Sep 08, 2020 at 8:45 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Casimiro PT | Shutterstock.com

Casimiro PT | Shutterstock.com

Bing has announced a robots.txt tester to help SEOs identify crawling issues. It's also useful for editing robots.txt files and checking URLs for errors.

A robots.txt file gives search engine crawlers specific instructions about a website. It’s one of the few ways that site owners can control the pages that search engines index.

Besides blocking search crawlers, a robots.txt file is also necessary to avoid generating 404 error log notation. As such, a small mistake on such a vital text file can cause two problems. These are:

  • Search engines crawling pages they shouldn’t crawl.
  • Accidentally preventing public web pages from ranking.

Indeed, errors in robots.txt file are a common source of search ranking issues. That’s why Bing introduced its enhanced robots.txt tester to address these problems.

Executives at the company wrote in a blog post announcement:

“We at Bing understand that frustration of our users and hence have come up with our new and enhanced robots.txt tester tool.”

Here’s how the tool works.

Using Bing’s Robots.txt Tester to Identify Crawling Issues

SEOs can test and validate their robots.txt file using the new Bing tester tool. It’s also useful for checking whether a URL is blocked, which statement blocks it, and for which user agent.

Besides, webmasters can now make changes to robots.txt files using the editor.

Thanks to the test functionality, it’s now easy to compare the submitted URL against the editor’s content. That way, SEOs and site owners can identify errors on the spot.

Users can also download the edited robots.txt file offline for updates. Even if you made the changes elsewhere, the fetch option could help retrieve the latest version of the file.

If there have been changes to the robots file elsewhere and updated, the webmaster can use the Fetch latest option to get the latest robots file of the property,” says Bing.

The tool works as AdIdxbot — the crawler that Bing Ads uses — and Bingbot. What’s more, users can toggle between these two crawlers as they wish.

We are excited to present this feature to our users, especially now that we have migrated to a new and improved platform and experience,” the Bing team concluded.

Read More: Use Bing’s URL Submission Plugin to Index Content Instantly

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Bing Launches a new Twitter Handle for Sharing Updates             

Edgy UniverseShare
Simon Steinberger / Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Chrome to Assign Fast Page Label on Mobile Pages           

Edgy UniverseShare
M-SUR / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Spam Reports are not for Manual Actions, Says Google                 

Sumbo BelloShare
TarikVision / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Ranking on Search Result isn't Always the Goal ~ J. Mueller   

Edgy UniverseShare
M.Moira / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Rolls out May 2020 Core Algorithm Update                           

Edgy UniverseShare
Francesco Scatena / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Why Lost Link Occurs in Search Engine Optimization                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Ascannio / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

SEOs Consider the Effects of COVID-19 on Search                           

Sumbo BelloShare
Jane0606 / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Responds to Rumored Search Ranking Update                         

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Pixabay
Marketing 3 min read

Google may Have to Share its Search Algorithm With an SEO       

Sumbo BelloShare
Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Bing Improves Search Experience Through BERT and Azure GPUs   

Sumbo BelloShare
Mathias Rosenthal / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

What is Performance Marketing?                                                             

Edgy UniverseShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Google Starts Beta Testing New Ad Extension for Advertisers   

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Elementor
Marketing 2 min read

Researchers Report Security Flaws in Elementor Page Builder Plugi...

Sumbo BelloShare
pixinoo / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Plans to Expose Slow-Loading Sites to Search Users       

Sumbo BelloShare
Bakhtiar Zein / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google's John Mueller Says Google Ignores Paid Links                 

Edgy UniverseShare
chrisdorney / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Microsoft Will no Longer Impose Bing Search on Chrome and Firefox

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.