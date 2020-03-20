search
Marketing 2 min read

Mueller Says Don't Make Assumptions Based on Site: Search

In response to a question on Twitter, Google's webmaster trend analyst John Mueller warns against making assumptions based on site: search.

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Mar 20, 2020 at 6:50 am GMT
Archiwiz / Shutterstock.com

Archiwiz / Shutterstock.com

In a recent tweet, Google‘s John Mueller warned against making assumptions based on Site: Search.

The Google Site: search is an advanced search operator that’s people use for diagnostic purposes. These include diagnosing ranking issues and trying to understand the Google algorithm.

The arrival of the allintitle, allinurl, and link search operators caused some excitement in the SEO community when it first arrived. At the time, experts believed it would provide insight into the search algorithm and spent hours trying to deconstruct it.

However, it soon raised some issues. For example, publishers wanted to know why their site ranked first in allintitle SERPs but not in the regular SERPs.

After about 16 or 17 years, the correlation between advanced search operators and ranking remains hazy. This implies that the operators may be separate from the core algorithm.

So, a publisher decided to confirm this suspicion.

Why You Should Not Depend on Google’s Site: Search

In a recent tweet, a publisher asked the Google webmaster trend analyst:

If I search for “site:domain.com keyword,” am I right to affirm the first result is the one G’ algo picked as the best page for that query? Or the “site:” string is just random without any influence of Pagerank/etc.?”

Responding to the tweet, Mueller pointed out that site-queries are always artificial. So, there’s no point in making too many assumptions here.

In other words, it’s not a good idea to depend on Google’s site: search to gain insights into site ranking, indexing, or even Google algorithm. Here’s why.

Like all search operators, the advanced site is not connected with the Google algorithm. As a result, it’s doesn’t offer any insight related to the search algorithm.

Also, the site search operator shows random and incomplete search results as you switch browsers. The Google Search Console, on the other hand, offers more detailed and accurate information about indexing.

Read More: Google now Shows Source of Websites’ Embedded YouTube Videos

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Image by Google, Google IO 2016
Culture 8 min read

Google Killed the Rock Star, and it Only Took Them 10…   

Alexander DeShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Google Chrome to Block Mixed Content Starting December             

Edgy UniverseShare
KAE CH | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

How to use Earned and Owned Media to Amplify Your Content       

Chris ParbeyShare
Alex Ruhl / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Search Engines Reportedly Index Links to Private Whatsapp Groups

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 3 min read

Outdated Marketing Strategies You Should Stop Using                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Pixabay.com
Marketing 7 min read

Top 10 Global Searches for the Year 2017 Released by Google   

Rechelle AnnShare
WebAuthn could be a future model. | Tanuha2001 | Shutterstock
Uncategorized 2 min read

Mozilla Firefox Wants to Eliminate Passwords With Web Authn   

Juliet ChildersShare
Harvepino / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Google and Facebook are Encircling Africa With Undersea Cables

Zayan GuedimShare
astel design / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Mueller Provides Insight Into Link Reconsideration Requests   

Edgy UniverseShare
OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Why Premium Version of Hangouts Meet is now Free                         

Edgy UniverseShare
Truba7113 / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Google Finally Opens its First AI Center in Africa                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Shutterstock
Culture 2 min read

Not "Commercially Viable" YouTube Accounts May Get Deleted Soon

Sumbo BelloShare
one photo / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Explains how Promoting Content Helps With Link-Building

Edgy UniverseShare
ColiN00B | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Major Security Flaws Threaten the Safety of Computers Worldwide

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Facebook is Planning to Launch its News Tab This Fall               

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

How Artificial Intelligence can Improve Your SEO Efforts         

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.