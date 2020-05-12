Buzz Marketing: How to Get People Talking About Your Brand

Buzz marketing is a viral marketing technique that takes advantage of word-of-mouth. Here's how to get people talking about your brand.

What is Buzz Marketing

Buzz marketing is a strategy that leverages creative content, interactive events, as well as community influencers to maximize word-of-mouth potential. It’s a term that describes marketing campaigns that are managed in a brief period. Businesses use this tactic to create anticipation before launching a product or service. In buzz marketing, the goal is to get your brand in front of a vast number of people as soon as possible. This form of marketing doesn’t allow you to remain in front of the crowd for an extended period. As a result, the whole process is highly dynamic and exciting.

Brands primarily use this marketing tactic to attract a lot of attention in a short time. And it works.

Millennials ranked word-of-mouth as the primary influencer in their purchasing decisions about clothes, packaged goods, and financial products. Similarly, Baby Boomers select word-of-mouth as the most influential in their purchasing decisions about big-ticket items and financial products.

Later in the article, we’ll explore ways to leverage buzz marketing in your business. For now, Let’s talk about viral marketing.

Difference Between Buzz Marketing and Viral Marketing

Viral marketing refers to an attempt to deliver a marketing message that spreads quickly and exponentially among consumers. It usually involves the use of social media channels or email marketing to spread a word. Buzz marketing, on the other hand, could be an event or activity that generates publicity and excitement while providing information to consumers. It usually combines exciting, jaw-dropping event or experience with pure branding. Both forms of marketing apply the same principle to get noticed. However, unlike viral marketing, a buzz is more event-based. Today, advertisers combine buzz with elements of viral marketing to spread the word about a product or service.

Buzz Marketing is a great way to market and promote a specific product. It is easy to accomplish and does not take a lot of time. It is also one of the fastest ways to get your message out there to the masses.

If you are looking for a new way to promote a product, then you may want to give this a try. You can even use Buzz Marketing with other marketing strategies if you so choose. Just make sure that you are advertising to the correct demographic before you do so.

But how does it work?

How Does Buzz Marketing Works

As said earlier, buzz marketing focuses on maximizing the word-of-mouth strategy of a campaign. It often begins with the influencers or early adopters of a product that are eager to share their thoughts. These sets of people typically have a strong social media presence, and they proactively start conversations about a product or service. Since the opinion of these influencers can reach a broad audience quickly, marketers often rely on them when trying to build a buzz.

Other strategies include using influencer bloggers and website forums to create a stir.

Why Buzz Marketing Works

Buzz marketing works because of the way it gets people interested in the brand. Imagine using press releases, free offers, and deals to spread information about your business. Not only will the target audience notice your brand, but they’ll also be quick to share the information with their family and friends. This would result in more interest in your brand from the moment they see it, and it would further expand your word-of-mouth campaign.

A report from HubSpot suggests that 75 percent of people don’t believe adverts. On the other hand, 90 percent trust suggestions from family and friends, and 70 percent trust consumer reviews.

How to Apply Buzz Marketing Principle for Online Marketing

The most critical component when creating buzz around your business is word of mouth. You can do this using various ways, such as finding and using the services of a local SEO company. Another option is to write and submit articles to local newspapers and magazines. Note that the material can only go viral if you include valuable information or present a remarkable offer. When you can write an article that attracts readers, you will be able to generate a buzz around your business.

With that said, several factors can help create buzz around your business. Here are a few to consider.

There Must Be Something to Talk About

For any buzz marketing campaign to be successful, you must give your audience something to talk about. Whether it’s your brand, product, or service, you have to get people talking to spread the buzz.

For example, a Utah-based blender manufacturing company, Blendtec, wanted to get people to spread the word about its powerful blenders.

So, the company made a video that shows the blenders crushing marbles, iPhones, and golf balls into smoothies. It was an instant hit, getting over 12 million views on YouTube.

While the content was outrageous, it was connected to the brand and close to what it does.

Work With Influencers

Creating buzz involves spreading awareness about a brand or its message. And that’s where an influencer comes in.

The promoters of the Dettol brand, Reckitt Benckiser, wanted to reach a larger audience, so it came up with a smart idea.

The company distributed 48,000 samples of its product to 4,000 influencers. After trying the sample, the influencers had to share the remaining ten with other people.

And it worked! Not only did the company reach 46 percent of its audience, but sales also rose by a whopping 86 percent.

Reckitt Benckiser had successfully created a buzz around its brand.

Make the Offer Remarkable

Today, you’ll find tons of enticing offers on the internet, whether it’s “life-long warranty” or “buy one, get one free offer.” While these offers may generate sales, they are not as remarkable as you might imagine.

So, what makes an offer remarkable?

To stand out from its competition, clothing company, Zappos offered a “365-day” return policy as well as an unmatched customer service. The CEO, Tony Hseih, reportedly created a budget for this purpose.

As you may have guessed, the effort paid off in the long run. People soon started talking about Zappos’s impressive customer service, and this — among other things — helped the company achieve $2 billion.

To Wrap Up

You must use this marketing technique as sparingly as possible, and here’s why.

Early forms of online buzz such as pop-up ads, email marketing, and banner ads, to name a few, were initially successful. But consumers have gotten better at identifying buzz marketing over the years.

So, it no longer generates the excitement you need to create that buzz. Instead, consumers treat this form of marketing as a minor annoyance, while ignoring the marketer’s message.

Also, it’s essential to connect your campaign with the brand or product itself. It’s not enough to create a piece of content if your audience can’t identify your brand.

