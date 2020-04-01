search
Science 3 min read

Can Plastic-Eating Bugs Solve our Plastic Waste Problem?

Researchers have identified a common insect that can eat sizeable holes in plastic bags. But, can these bugs solve our plastic waste problem?

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Apr 01, 2020 at 8:55 am GMT
Teerasak Ladnongkhun / Shutterstock.com

Teerasak Ladnongkhun / Shutterstock.com

The planet has a massive plastic waste problem.

Every year, roughly 8 million tons of plastic waste escapes into the oceans from coastal nations. That’s the equivalent of setting five garbage bags full of trash on every foot of coastline around the world.

It gets worse.

Plastics usually contain additives to make them more flexible and durable. On the flip side, the additives continue to extend the life of plastic products, even after they become litter.

As a result, it could take as much as 400 years to break down some plastics. Unfortunately, plastic production is not slowing.

According to National Geographic, production surged exponentially from 2.3 million tons in 1950 to 448 million by 2015. What’s more, researchers expect the numbers to double by 2050.

The resulting plastic pollution has become a global environmental issue. Although we are starting to replace plastics with more environmentally friendly options, we can also explore other natural solutions.

That’s where the wax worm comes in.

Using Wax Worms To Solve Our Plastic Waste Problem

In 2017, a developmental biologist, Federica Bertocchini, reported a common insect that can chew holes in shopping bags.

Wax moths lay their eggs in the beeswax found within beehives. While wriggling out, these caterpillars tunnel through combs, eating their way through the beeswax.

As you may have guessed, beeswax is similar to low-density polyethylene (LDPE) — a type of plastic used for shopping bags. Their carbon chain and hydrocarbon are almost identical.

Bertocchini explained:

“Since they eat wax, they may have evolved a molecule to break it down, and that molecule might also work on plastic.”

In a test, Bertocchini and other scientists noted that each worm created an average of 2.2 holes per hour. Overnight, 100 wax worms ate up 92 milligrams of a plastic shopping bag.

Further studies reveal that the waxworms’ gut bacteria can degrade and process plastic as a food source. This action results in a biodegradable by-product of glycol, which scientists can further reduce using antibiotic treatments.

Now for the big question: can these “plastivores” solve the plastic waste problem? It’s still up for debates.

Tracy Mincer of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute admitted that the discovery is fascinating. However, the marine biologist doesn’t think it’ll address the plastic pollution issues.

In an email to National Geographic, Mincer said:

“In my opinion, although this is an amazing natural history story and wonderful academic exercise, it is not a solution for disposing of polyethylene as this is throwing away money.”

Meanwhile, Bertocchini believes that identifying the precise enzyme that breaks down polyethylene is vital for any future work.

Read More: Microfiber Pollution: how our Clothes Harm Marine Life

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

This sustainable and scalable method of plastic recycling could significantly help in the fight against plastic waste. ¦ Pexels
Science 3 min read

Plastic Roads: How Recycled Plastic Could Change our Roadways For...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

High-Fructose Diet May Be Damaging Your Liver More Than Glucose

Sumbo BelloShare
Miriam Doerr Martin Frommherz / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Fungal Architecture: Making a Home From Living Mycelium           

Sumbo BelloShare
ElasticComputeFarm / Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

How Grocery Stores Can Change Opinions on Climate Change         

Zayan GuedimShare
Jstone | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Movers and Shakers: The 5 Highest-Earning Social Media Influencer...

Edgy UniverseShare
Linda Wang holding a bottle of oil made using a new waste conversion technology that transforms plastic waste into oil | Purdue Research Foundation/Vincent Walter
Technology 2 min read

Scientists Create Groundbreaking New Waste Conversion Technology

Rechelle AnnShare
Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Scientists Claim SpaceX's Starlink Satellites a Threat to Astrono...

Sumbo BelloShare
This new form of biodegradable cutlery could be immensely helpful in the fight to reduce plastic waste. ¦ Pawarun Chitchirachan / Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Green Science Alliance Makes Biodegradable Cutlery Using Plastic...

Juliet ChildersShare
Insect populations are in decline globally, now researchers may know why. | MakroBetz / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Study Claims Insects Could Become Extinct in 100 Years             

Sumbo BelloShare
In an attempt to bring about political change in the world's attitudes towards climate change, a group of 200 scientists and actors have written a petition in French newspaper Le Monde. | Image By 24Novembers | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

200 Scientists and Artists Call for Action Against Climate Change

Zayan GuedimShare
Researchers discovered that plastic waste may be emitting far more greenhouse gases than previously thought. | Image By Larina Marina | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Plastic Waste Found to be Massive Source of Greenhouse Gas Emissi...

Zayan GuedimShare
Ocean Cleanup initiatives could be one of the key ways we can save our planet. Now, the cleanup initiatives are reaching an unprecedented scale. | Image By saiko3p | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Ocean Cleanup Initiatives are on the Rise                                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Google Receives Go Signal to Build Smart City in Canada           

Sumbo BelloShare
Bioplastics are direly needed in the modern world. Now, researchers may have just cracked the formula. | Image By timquo | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researchers Just Created a Commercially Scalable Bioplastic   

Zayan GuedimShare
futurefestival.com
Technology 4 min read

Future Festival 2017 Toronto: What You Need to Know About the…...

Rechelle AnnShare
In a landmark moment, the Ocean Cleanup project has launched its first plastic-collecting boom towards the Pacific Ocean trash pile. | Image via Oceancleanup.com
Culture 4 min read

New Ocean Cleanup Project Could Eradicate 50% of Ocean Plastic in...

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.