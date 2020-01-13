CES 2020 Robots That Ultimately Charmed the People

From providing elderly assistance, taking your sadness away, to bringing you toilet paper, the CES 2020 robots didn’t fail to amuse us. In fact, we still can’t get over the new robotic innovations exhibited during the event though it had officially ended last Friday.

If you missed them, here’s our list of the six most popular robotic devices exhibited at CES.

CES 2020 Robots That Charmed the Crowd

Charmin’s RollBot

The Procter & Gamble-owned toilet paper company Charmin has unveiled RollBot, a small robot designed to bring toilet paper rolls to bathroom users on command. The primary purpose of RollBot is to eliminate the one household problem we hate: being in the middle of a bathroom break and realize you’re out of tissue paper.

RollBot is a two-wheeled miniature bot with a teddy bear face that can be operated using a smartphone app. It is part of Charmin’s GoLab marketing innovation, which aims to give people a better bathroom experience.

Samsung’s Ballie Robot

If Star Wars‘ BB8 has a cousin, there’s no doubt it would be Samsung‘s Ballie robot. There have been hundreds of CES 2020 robots exhibited in Las Vegas, but Ballie’s design and unique features didn’t make it hard for it to stand out.

The ball-like miniature robot is equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities, mobile interface, voice activation, and a camera to recognize and respond to its owner. It responds to voice commands but can be personalized to act as an alarm and fitness assistant or manage smart home devices and record moments.

Samsung claims that Ballie performs all these tasks while following strict data protection and privacy standards.

Groove X’s LOVOT

If there’s a “Most Adorable Robot” award in CES, there’s no doubt that Groove X‘s LOVOT would be the winner. The Japanese company only has one goal in mind when they developed their mini robot — to make people happy.

According to its developers, LOVOT‘s Emotional Technology has been designed not to improve convenience or efficiency, but to “enhance levels of comfort and feelings of love.” The company further said that their robot reacts to its owner’s mood and will do anything it can to entertain and fill them with joy.

LOVOT’s other notable capabilities include observing the home situation and reporting them directly to its owner, monitoring infants, and recording situations like privacy and bedtime.

CES 2020 Robots for Human Care and Learning

Toyota’s T-HR3

Toyota‘s third generation of humanoid robot called T-HR3 also made its debut at CES last week.

Unlike other robots of its kind, T-HR3 is not fully autonomous. Instead, a human can operate it using an immersive “Master Maneuvering System.”

The setup allows the robot’s entire body “to be operated instinctively with wearable controls that map hand, arm and foot movements to the robot, and a head-mounted display that allows the user to see from the robot’s perspective.”

“T-HR3 reflects Toyota’s broad-based exploration of how advanced technologies can help to meet people’s unique mobility needs. T-HR3 represents an evolution from previous generation instrument-playing humanoid robots, which were created to test the precise positioning of joints and pre-programmed movements,” Toyota said in a press statement.

According to the Japanese automaker, T-HR3 is equipped with capabilities to help humans in many different environments, including at home, medical facilities, construction sites, and even outer space.

ROYBI Robot

California-based AI startup ROYBI has introduced at CES its first creation, the Roybi Robot. According to a press statement released last December ahead of CES 2020, the Roybi Robot is the first smart toy robot to teach children languages and STEM skills.

Roybi Robot is a language-learning AI robot designed for kids ages 3 to 7. It uses play-based learning to teach children subjects like English, science, mathematics, geography, and more.

Roybi is equipped with over 500 lessons, songs, stories, and games for interactive teaching. Roybi’s AI technology can adjust the learning content of the robot gradually to match the interests and learning abilities of the child. Parents can check their kids’ learning improvement regularly through the ROYBI app.

Robocare’s Bomy 2

If there ate robots for children, CES 2020 robots also include a few for the elderly.

One of them is from the company Robocare called Bomy 2 Smart Care Robot. This robot is specifically designed for the elderly and people at risk of dementia.

According to the company’s website, Bomy 2’s primary functions are divided into three: personalized cognitive training services, care services, and emergency call services.

Personalized Cognitive Training Services

can be used at home

through a Big Data, one-on-one personalized services for cognitive training

cognitive training games for preventing dementia

Care Services

personal alarms

interaction activities between human and robot

medications support alert

Emergency Call Services