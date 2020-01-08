search
Technology 3 min read

Toyota Reveals Plans to Build a Prototype Smart City in Japan

Toyota plans to build a prototype smart city and its initial concept design reveal a highly-connected city powered by renewable energy.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jan 08, 2020 at 8:50 am GMT
Red monkey / Shutterstock.com

Red monkey / Shutterstock.com

Earlier in the week, at the ongoing CES event, Toyota Motor Corporation unveiled plans to build a prototype smart city from the ground up in Japan.

The automaker noted that their “city of the future,” which will be called the Woven City, would have a fully connected ecosystem powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Toyota envisions the prototype smart city as a sort of living laboratory.

Meaning, scientists and researchers will have access to a real-world environment to test and develop cutting edge technologies. These include robotics, autonomy, personal mobility, smart homes, and artificial intelligence.

In a statement to the press, Toyota President, Akio Toyoda, said:

“We welcome all those inspired to improve the way we live in the future, to take advantage of this unique research ecosystem, and join us in our quest to create an ever-better way of life and mobility for all.”

Aside from researchers and scientists, Toyota intends to populate the city with employees of Toyota Motor Corporation and their families. Possible future residents of Woven City also include retired couples, retailers, and visiting partners.

At the moment, the automaker has secured a 175-acre site at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan to build the prototype city. Meanwhile, Danish architect, Bjarke Ingels, CEO of Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), would be handling the city’s design.

Design of Toyota’s Prototype Smart City

Woven City’s masterplan features three designated areas, including a dedicated lane for faster vehicles, and another for a mix of lower speed and personal mobility.

There would also be a large central park as well as neighborhood parks for pedestrians. Toyota wants to build a fully sustainable city with a very minimal carbon footprint.

For the buildings, the automakers are combining robotic production methods with traditional Japanese wood joinery. Also, photo-voltaic panels on rooftops will generate solar power in addition to the energy from the hydrogen fuel cells.

Residents would have access to social support technologies, such as in-home robots to assist with their daily lives. Also, sensor-based AI in homes will monitor occupant’s health and enhance everyday lives.

According to Toyota, self-driving, zero-emission vehicles would serve as transportation and deliveries within the city. Residents can also use autonomous Toyota e-Palettes for changeable mobile retail.

Connected, autonomous, emission-free, and shared mobility solutions are bound to unleash a world of opportunities for new forms of urban life,” says Bjarke Ingels.

Currently, the plan is for 2000 people. However, Toyota says it could add more as the project evolves.

Read More: Google Receives Go Signal to Build Smart City in Canada

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Cogito logo | Cogitocorp.com
Technology 3 min read

Cogito AI Helps Customer Service Agents be Sympathetic             

Zayan GuedimShare
Imagine how many kinds of sounds live out there in distant atmospheres. | NASA Images | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Hydrogen-powered Drone 'Hycopter' Stays in Flight for 4 Hours

Zayan GuedimShare
Even with billions of dollars of investment, Bixby's future is on a knife edge. | Image via Samsung
Marketing 6 min read

Why the Death of Bixby is on the Horizon                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Phonlamai Photo / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

New AI-powered Robot Developed by Alibaba Beats Humans in Reading...

Rechelle AnnShare
DisobeyArt | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

The 5 Biggest Content, Digital Marketing Trends to Anticipate in...

Chris ParbeyShare
MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Swiss Robot Maker to Build an Advanced Robotics Factory in China

Rechelle AnnShare
Tiny Sorter | Image courtesy of experiments.withgoogle.com
Technology 2 min read

Teachable Machine Gets New Features For Training AI Models     

Sumbo BelloShare
Robot designed by Dieter Vanderelst | Joseph Fuqua of UC Creative Services
Science 2 min read

Researchers use bat Biomimicry to fly Drones in the Dark         

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Researchers use Neural Network to Predict El Niño in Advance

Sumbo BelloShare
Richard Baraniuk, Tan Nguyen, and Ankit Patel | Jeff Fitlow, Rice University
Technology 3 min read

Texas Researchers Create a new, Visual Deep Learning Algorithm

William McKinneyShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Culture 4 min read

Elon Musk's OpenAI Bot Just Crushed a Dota 2 Pro Gamer!           

Rechelle AnnShare
rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Elon Musk Officially Breaks with AI Group OpenAI                         

Rechelle AnnShare
The more that automation becomes an integral part of our society, the more failsafes need to be in place to prevent accidents, mistakes, or robot uprisings. This is where veo robotics comes in. | Image via xieyuliang | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Veo Robotics Wants to Control Killer Robots With 3D Sensors   

Juliet ChildersShare
sfam_photo / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Functional MRI Study Confirms Human Brain's Predictive Vision Cap...

Rechelle AnnShare
HappyMay | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

How Machine Learning can put an end to Video Buffering             

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Radiative Cooling System Produces Electricity from Space         

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.