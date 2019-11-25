search
Edgy's Ultimate Black Friday 2019 Shopping Guide

Black Friday 2019 shopping craze is upon us. Follow our guide for a selection of tech deals, how to make good buys, and tips to scoop up great bargains.

Zayan Guedim Nov 25, 2019 at 11:30 am GMT
Original Image from Shutterstock | Image edited by RAFuertes for Edgy.app

Cue the holiday music! The holiday season has already started, but some retailers are waiting for Black Friday 2019 to kick off the holiday shopping season officially.

But others can’t wait to roll out early sales deals.

As Black Friday is nearing, retailers are getting more aggressive and more creative with their deals in hopes of locking in sales. And it’s true whether for online or in-store shopping.

Why wait for Black Friday when “flash sales” and other promotions can pop up at any time through social media feeds?

With your phone at hand, anytime can be the best time to shop for this Black Friday 2019. The deals, however, reach their climax with Black Friday.

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday 2019 will be on Friday, November 29th. And as per usual, it will start at midnight, following Thanksgiving Day.

But don’t wait for Friday to start shopping.

This year, there’s a shorter window between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Many retailers will start rolling out doorbuster on Thanksgiving Day, this Thursday, if they haven’t started already.

The few days leading up to Black Friday will see many price drops. Everyone like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and many others have already started.

In general, deals will continue beyond Friday, November 29, both in-store and online. It will continue throughout the weekend until Cyber Monday (Monday, December 2).

Deals are timed and change every day. To scoop up excellent bargains on some products, you have to stay on the lookout.

Will Amazon Have Black Friday Deals?

You bet!

With Amazon, we’re always promised the “biggest ever Black Friday.” This is their slogan every year, and for 2019, there’s no difference.

Amazon has already started its 2019 Black Friday sales last November 22nd (00:01) and will run until 23:59 of November 29th.

Check Amazon Black Friday Countdown for hot “holideals.” You can filter deals by category, availability, price, discounts, and customer reviews.

For example, if you’re looking for a 4K TV, Amazon has rolled some generous offers. It starts with $150 off for a 50-inch Samsung RU7100 ($350).

Topping the list is 82-inch Samsung RU8000 4K TV offered for $1,800 ($1,400 off). Amazon’s price drops for TVs include only those that are compatible with its voice assistant (Alexa).

However, it won’t force you to buy an Echo device to go with the television.

Walmart Deals

With an excellent selection of products with “Rollback Prices,” Walmart is looking forward to making huge sales this Black Friday 2019.

Walmart has tons of pre-Black Friday deals available right now. You can sort deals by department, brand, price, and other options.

There are many other impressive discounts you can get on Walmart. Originally sold at $199, the famous DNA-testing kit 23andMe is now on sale for only $99.

It can be a nice Christmas present.

Target Deals

On Thanksgiving Day (at 5 p.m.), Target stores will kick off the Black Friday event, and they will remain open until Nov. 29th. But why wait for the in-store event to start when you can shop online now?

Target usually offers some great TV and smartphone deals that rival other retailers. And for Black Friday 2019, you can expect the same.

This year at Target, purchasing a new iPhone (11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max) gets shoppers a $200 gift card. Customers with Target REDcard and Circle members also have the early access privilege to Target’s Black Friday sales.

Are Best Buy Black Friday Deals Available Online?

Like other giant retailers, Best Buy can’t hold off its holiday sales until Thanksgiving. Best Buy Doorbusters are waiting for customers to shop through an extensive list of Black Friday deals.

You can make substantial savings on smartphones at Best Buy.

For instance, you can save up to $750 on Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cell phones. Save $400 to $500 instantly with qualified activation, and up to an additional $250 with in-store trade-in.

If you’re looking for Apple deals, Best Buy has some solid offers. With an iPhone (11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max), you can save up to $350 with qualified activation and in-store trade-in.

Best Buy made a massive cut to Apple Watches. You can get an Apple Watch Series 4 with a stainless steel case for only $399 (originally $699.00).

Costco Deals

If you hold a Costco Gold Star or Gold Star Executive membership ($60 or $120 annually), you can make excellent savings this Black Friday.

Because some Costco stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, you may want to check out the website for early deals. Besides, some Costco Black Friday deals are available only online.

As to what products get the most discounts on Costco, it is pretty much every category: appliances, electronics, apparel, jewelry, and many more.

Key Takeaways

Black Friday is one of the most highly anticipated shopping days of the year. People will flood stores, so make sure that you’re prepared to push your way into the crowd, especially during a doorbuster sale.

As an alternative, you can always opt for online shopping. You can still score great deals over the Internet, especially now that Amazon, Best Buy, and other shops are just a few clicks away on your mobile device.

Edgy Tip: Make a list of the products you’re eyeing, but make sure to compare prices first before you add them to your shopping cart. Having a shopping list will help you prioritize the things that you need to buy and will prevent you from overspending.

It’s always fun to go on a shopping spree. But, always remember to be vigilant in making your purchases to avoid being scammed during the shopping rush. Shop wisely, everyone!

Read More: Happy Black Friday! Brick-And-Mortar Won’t Die If Retail Makes These Changes

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

