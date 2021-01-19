search
Expanding Web Stories to Search Results in More Countries

Edgy Universe Jan 19, 2021 at 7:20 am GMT
Edgy Universe
Jan 19, 2021 at 7:20 am GMT
Last year, Google started testing Web Stories — a form of AMP that could help publishers attract more visitors.

Since then, the search giant has been working to increase the feature’s popularity. These include publishing a WordPress plugin for Web Stories and adding the new AMP form to the Discover section in Google App.

However, Google is yet to expand the feature globally. Currently, only search results in the U.S., India, and Brazil support the AMP format.

So, a site owner wrote Google’s John Mueller in the Google Search Central live stream from January 15. The person wanted to know whether Google intends to expand Web Stories to other countries.

In response, Mueller stated that there’s no news on when Web Stories would launch in Australia. However, he encouraged sites to adopt the AMP format since Google can crawl and index it like regular pages.

The webmaster trend analyst explained:

“With web stories it’s important to keep in mind they are normal pages too. So, you can already adopt and use these web stories on your web site, and we will crawl and index them like normal pages.”

How Site Owners can Influence Google’s Decision to Expand Web Stories

According to Mueller, site owners can influence Google’s decision to expand a new search feature to their country.

For example, the structured data markup that Google supports as rich results varies with countries. And one of such that’s supported in the United States only is the new Home Activities markup.

However, site owners in other countries can start using the unsupported markup until Google notices. That way, the search giant will roll it out to more countries.

The webmaster trend analyst suggested that a similar logic applies with Web Stories roll out.

He noted:

“Sometimes it’s also a matter of us being able to look into the data from the country and say: “Oh, lots of people are already implementing this structured data, maybe we should just turn it on.”

Mueller’s answer is straightforward. If you want to publish the new AMP format, go for it — even if you’re unlikely to see the advantage yet.

There’s a chance that Google would notice and expand the feature to your country.

