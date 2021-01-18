search
Marketing 2 min read

Report: Google Blocking Australian News in Search

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Jan 18, 2021 at 12:00 pm GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Jan 18, 2021 at 12:00 pm GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Mitchell Luo / Unsplash.com

Mitchell Luo / Unsplash.com

According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, Google has admitted to blocking some Australian news sites in Search.

If you frequent some Australian news sites, you may have noticed that some posts are no longer available on Google Search. Instead, the search engine is more likely to display old content and links.

It turns out that Google is intermittently blocking some of these news sites in Search. According to the search giant, it’s part of an experiment to determine Search’s impact on Australian news businesses.

A previous estimate from Google suggests that the company provided $218 million to publishers through referral value. So, there’s no denying that removing local news content impacts news business negatively.

Along with the Sydney Morning Herald, Google’s experiment affected a few other Australian news sites.

In a statement to Sydney Morning Herald, a spokesperson from Google said:

“We’re currently running a few experiments that will each reach about 1 per cent of Google Search users in Australia to measure the impacts of news businesses and Google Search on each other.”

According to the Google spokesperson, the experiment should end early next month. There’s just one problem.

Blocking Australian News Sites to Prove a Point?

Google’s “experiment” comes during a battle between the tech giant and the Australian government.

In a bid to force Google to pay news sites for displaying their content, the country proposed a new industry code. The code requires tech platforms to work with news publishers on a price that suits both parties.

Australia’s senate committee is examining the industry code before a final vote later this year. However, critics say that Google’s “experiment” attempts to intimidate lawmakers into voting against the code.

A spokesman for Nine, owner of the Herald and The Age, said:

“…Google are now demonstrating how easily they can make Australian news providers who fall out of their favor effectively disappear from the internet — a chilling illustration of their extraordinary market power.”

Big techs have come under increased scrutiny following the suspension of US President Donald Trump from their platforms. It raised the question of whether these companies have too much power.

Meanwhile, the search giant says that it hopes to get a fair and workable industry code before it goes to the final vote.

Read More: Googlebot Now Crawling Sites Over the new H2 Protocol

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

nesquik007 / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

New Firefox Blocks Google Analytics and Other Website Tracking To...

Rechelle AnnShare
Diggity Marketing / Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

Martin Splitt Discusses Common Content Concerns in SEO             

Edgy UniverseShare
Little Ripper Shark Spotter (Anti-Shark Drone) | littleripper.com
Technology 4 min read

Anti-Shark Drones to Patrol Australian Coastlines                       

Rechelle AnnShare
BeeBright | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

EU issues Final Warning to Social Media Giants on Hate Speech

Chris ParbeyShare
Jirapong Manustrong / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google now Shows Source of Websites' Embedded YouTube Videos 

Edgy UniverseShare
Fishman64 / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

IKEA to Meet its Energy Production Goal by End of 2019             

Rechelle AnnShare
Creative Market | Pexels.com
Marketing 5 min read

Everything you Need to Know About Featured Snippets in Google Sea...

Rechelle AnnShare
iQoncept / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Here's how to use Hreflang Attributes According to Google       

Edgy UniverseShare
mohamed Hassan / Pixabay.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Says Updating Web Layout Can Affect Search Rankings     

Sumbo BelloShare
Hadrian | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Amazon Expands Alexa AI Assistant With Exclusive Deals             

William McKinneyShare
Tooykrub / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

The Microsoft Surface Phone Gets Real With new Snapdragon Process...

Edgy UniverseShare
AekaPhoto / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Featured Snippets now Count as One of Ten Organic Listings     

Edgy UniverseShare
Pe3K | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

How Facebook's CherryPi Fared in an All-AI StarCraft Battle Royal...

William McKinneyShare
Android Q | Image By tanuha2001 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Why Android Q's App Downgrade Support is a Big Deal                   

Sumbo BelloShare
BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Expands Placement Options for Its App Ads                         

Sumbo BelloShare
BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Google News to get Artificial Intelligence Upgrade                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.