search
Technology 3 min read

Facebook Develops Chatbots with Multiple Conversational Skills

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello May 22, 2020 at 6:50 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
May 22, 2020 at 6:50 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
sdecoret / Shutterstock.com

sdecoret / Shutterstock.com

The team at Facebook AI Research used a dataset containing 5,000 human dialogues to develop chatbots with multiple conversational skills.

Chatbots have become more advance and widespread than ever before. From eCommerce to social media, various platforms use the AI conversational agent for a variety of reasons.

As a result, developers have always designed the software to excel at a specific conversational skill or style. The researchers at Facebook AI Research were no different. They also developed chatbots in the same manner.

For example, a few AI models were proficient at talking to humans in a certain way, while another could incorporate knowledge into a conversation. Facebook also had a model that was good at an empathetic response, and another that could talk about its persona consistently.

Humans, on the other hand, are not like that. We can switch to different conversational styles based on the situation that we find ourselves.

For examples, a human speaker can easily alternate between:

  1. Exchanging information
  2. Listening and responding empathetically
  3. Talking about him/herself

Now, the team at Facebook AI Research has created a chatbot that can do all three things.

In a statement to the press, one of the researchers who carried out the study, Eric Smith, said:

“Our goal in this study was to produce a single model capable of smoothly switching between and blending all three of these kinds of communication.”

The researchers explained how they trained the chatbot in their pre-published paper on arXiv.

Developing Chatbots with Multiple Conversational Skills

The Facebook AI team started by training a single model on three sets of conversations.

Along with the different contexts, the researchers designed the three conversations to demonstrate various skills. These are talking about oneself, listening with empathy, and providing knowledge.

“This allowed our model to do well on each of those skill benchmarks in isolation,” Smith said.

The second challenge was teaching the model to switch seamlessly between different conversation skills as humans do.

For this part, the researchers trained the model using a new dataset dubbed BlendedSkillTalk — now available on the ParlAI online platform. The dataset includes roughly 5,000 human dialogue in which speakers switch between the three conversation styles.

Smith said:

“Our study shows how to leverage existing datasets that are focused on one skill each in order to train a model that can blend those skills seamlessly in a conversation.”

The study has some interesting implications for the development of chatbots.

For one, it could lead to more versatile and better performing conversational agents. Other research teams can also use the new dataset to train, evaluate, and compare Natural Language Processing (NLP) models.

Eric Smith and colleagues at Facebook AI Research are now working to extend the conversational skills further.

In addition to the three skills, future chatbots may possess humor and an ability to comment on images, among others.

Read More: 3 Amazing Natural Language Processing Applications

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

weedezign / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

eMarketer Report Predicts a Decline in Social Ad Spending This Qu...

Rechelle AnnShare
Morawee Meepian | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

Useful Twitter Marketing Campaign Tactics for 2018                     

Zayan GuedimShare
If you don't know this person and they're adding you on social media, they aren't real | MarcinK3333 | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

How to Spot Fake Social Media Bots                                                     

Chris ParbeyShare
You Should 'Keep Panicking' According to the Latest AI
Technology 4 min read

You Should 'Keep Panicking' According to the Latest AI             

Zayan GuedimShare
Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Spatial Journalism: A Look Into the Future of Reporting           

Sumbo BelloShare
Image by Watchara Ritjan | Shutterstock
Marketing 10 min read

5 Less Salesy Ways to Promote Your Products on Social Media   

Edgy UniverseShare
Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Here's What you can Do to Get More Social Media Shares             

Edgy UniverseShare
Nomura Holdings Office | Reuters | ibtimes.co.uk
Technology 3 min read

Why Nomura, Google, IBM and Amazon are Investing in Indian Fintec...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image By Maciej Bledowski | Shutterstock
Technology 8 min read

Dead Social Media Platforms: Where are They now?                         

Edgy UniverseShare
Screenshot from thisworddoesnotexist.com
Technology 2 min read

Using GPT-2 to Generate Words That Don't Exist in the English…...

Sumbo BelloShare
Presumably, a young social media manager improving her repertoire with some online research at Edgy Labs | Cuncon | Pixabay.com
Marketing 7 min read

5 Unusual Strategies Your Social Media Manager Should Test in 201...

Juliet ChildersShare
AI in marketing is one of the most important sectors of 2019. ¦ Marina Shevchenko / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 8 min read

6 Tips For Using AI in Marketing in 2019                                         

Edgy UniverseShare
ideyweb / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 8 min read

8 Tips for Your Content Marketing Cheat Sheet                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Nopporn | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Here are the 9 Social Media Trends We Can Expect in…...

Chris ParbeyShare
Run Dexter's logo | Rundexter.com
Technology 3 min read

Create Your own Chatbots with Dexter now; it's Easy                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by dencg | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

Minds Uses Blockchain and a Decentralized Platform to Revolutioni...

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.