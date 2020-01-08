search
Facebook Introduces New Policy to Ban Deepfake Videos

Facebook is now banning deepfake videos and other video-manipulated content from its platform to control the spread of disinformation.

Sumbo Bello Jan 08, 2020
shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Facebook has recently announced that it’s banning deepfake videos in an effort to fight online manipulation.

For a while now, Facebook has struggled with how to handle the rise of deepfake videos – false AI-generated clips that look realistic.

Last year, the social media giant faced severe criticism for refusing to remove a fake video of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slurring her words. Likewise, Facebook turned a blind eye when fake footage of Zuckerberg gloating over his domination of the world made its round on its platform.

At the time, the tech giant stated that both videos didn’t violate its policies. Well, not anymore.

Now, Facebook is beefing up said policies to address the AI-generated videos.

Facebook’s vice president of global policy management, Monika Bickert, wrote in a blog post:

“Today we want to describe how we are addressing both deepfakes and all types of manipulated media. …we are strengthening our policy toward misleading manipulated videos that have been identified as deepfakes.”

Here’s what you should know about the new policy.

How Facebook Intends to Handle Deepfake Videos

Late on Monday, the tech giant announced that it would start removing videos that meet any of the following criteria:

  • The video has been edited or synthesized to deceive the average person into thinking the video’s subject said something that they didn’t actually say.
  • The video is a product of artificial intelligence or machine learning. And it merges, replaces, or superimposes content onto a video to make it look authentic.

While the new rule doesn’t include satires, parodies, or videos edited to change the order of words, not all non-AI-generated videos are in the clear.

According to Facebook, independent third-party fact-checkers can review videos that don’t meet existing standards for removal. That way, the social networking site can limit its spread on its platform.

If we simply removed all manipulated videos flagged by fact-checkers as false, the videos would still be available elsewhere on the internet or social media ecosystem,” Bickert said. “By leaving them up and labeling them as false, we’re providing people with important information and context.”

Facebook has been increasing its effort to fight misinformation on its platform.

For example, the tech giant acquired Bloomsbury AI to fight fake news. Similarly, the social media company also introduced new guidelines for publishers that intend to use its News platform.

With the election approaching in the U.S., it’s not surprising that Facebook is dedicating more effort to fighting online misinformation.

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

