Google Ads now Helps Businesses Become CCPA Compliant

On Wednesday, Google announced that it would start offering restricted data processing to enable businesses to become CCPA compliant.

Last year, Google introduced new updates to help advertisers and publishers comply with the EU‘s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Now, the search engine company is building on that feature set by introducing restricted data processing. Under this feature, Google will help advertisers, publishers, as well as other partners, manage their compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Before we delve into what all these mean, let’s begin with an introduction.

What is the CCPA?

The California Consumer Privacy Act is a new data privacy law that’s set to go into effect on January 1, 2020. Similar to the GDPR, the CCPA protects the privacy rights of California State residents.

According to this law, businesses operating in California must give residents the ability to opt-out of the sale of their personal information. Also, the opt-out must be offered via a prominent “Do Not Sell My Information” link on the business’s homepage.

With that said, CCPA only applies to companies that meet one of the following criteria:

Buy, receive, or sell personal data of at least 50,000 consumers

Have annual gross revenue of at least $25 million

Derive at least 50 percent of their annual revenue from selling personal data

So, how will restricted data processing help advertisers and publishers comply with the new law?

Using Restricted Data Processing to Become CCPA Compliant

With restricted data processing enabled, Google will limit how it uses specific identifiers and other data in the provision of service. For example, features such as adding users to remarketing lists and similar audience seed lists will no longer be available.

However, advertisers will still be able to track conversion and measurement. Also, services such as reporting, security and fraud detection, measurement, debugging, and product improvement information will still be available.

“Restricted data processing does not extend to the sending or disclosure of data to third parties that you may have enabled in our products and services,” says Google

So, how can advertisers enable the feature?

In Google Ads, tweak the “allow_ad_personlization_signals” to set the value to false and enable restricted data processing. Advertisers only need to enable the feature once to apply it across all products configured through the global site tag.

Since advertisers on Custom Match and Store Sales direct upload are already on restricted data processing, they needn’t take action.