search
Marketing 3 min read

Google Ads now Helps Businesses Become CCPA Compliant

Google has updated Google Ads with a restricted data processing feature to help advertisers, publishers, and other businesses become CCPA compliant.

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Nov 22, 2019 at 10:15 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

On Wednesday, Google announced that it would start offering restricted data processing to enable businesses to become CCPA compliant.

Last year, Google introduced new updates to help advertisers and publishers comply with the EU‘s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Now, the search engine company is building on that feature set by introducing restricted data processing. Under this feature, Google will help advertisers, publishers, as well as other partners, manage their compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Before we delve into what all these mean, let’s begin with an introduction.

What is the CCPA?

The California Consumer Privacy Act is a new data privacy law that’s set to go into effect on January 1, 2020. Similar to the GDPR, the CCPA protects the privacy rights of California State residents.

According to this law, businesses operating in California must give residents the ability to opt-out of the sale of their personal information. Also, the opt-out must be offered via a prominent “Do Not Sell My Information” link on the business’s homepage.

With that said, CCPA only applies to companies that meet one of the following criteria:

  • Buy, receive, or sell personal data of at least 50,000 consumers
  • Have annual gross revenue of at least $25 million
  • Derive at least 50 percent of their annual revenue from selling personal data

So, how will restricted data processing help advertisers and publishers comply with the new law?

Using Restricted Data Processing to Become CCPA Compliant

With restricted data processing enabled, Google will limit how it uses specific identifiers and other data in the provision of service. For example, features such as adding users to remarketing lists and similar audience seed lists will no longer be available.

However, advertisers will still be able to track conversion and measurement. Also, services such as reporting, security and fraud detection, measurement, debugging, and product improvement information will still be available.

Restricted data processing does not extend to the sending or disclosure of data to third parties that you may have enabled in our products and services,” says Google

So, how can advertisers enable the feature?

In Google Ads, tweak the “allow_ad_personlization_signals” to set the value to false and enable restricted data processing. Advertisers only need to enable the feature once to apply it across all products configured through the global site tag.

Since advertisers on Custom Match and Store Sales direct upload are already on restricted data processing, they needn’t take action.

Read More: Google Ads Editor v1.2: New Features and More

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Wong Yu Liang | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

The Great Firewall, China's new Cybersecurity Law                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Dennizn | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

How to use new Google My Business Video Uploads to Enhance…...

Edgy UniverseShare
Google wants to make cloud computing safer than ever. | Pixabay
Technology 2 min read

Google Uses Asylo System to Boost Cloud Cybersecurity               

Rechelle AnnShare
This is what QWOP was going for, right? | Robuart | Shutterstock.com
Culture 4 min read

Google’s DeepMind AI Recreates Viral Browser Game QWOP         

Juliet ChildersShare
Center of Copenhagen, Denmark | S-F | Shutterstock.,com
Technology 3 min read

Denmark has Hired the World's First Tech Ambassador                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Tinder Joins Other Apps in the Revolt Against App Store Fees 

Rechelle AnnShare
Google Home | Madeby.google.com
Technology 3 min read

The Google Home Feature That Amazon's Alexa Doesn't Have         

Zayan GuedimShare
Automation, Jobs, and the Future of Work | Mckinsey.com
Technology 5 min read

Automation: 9 Things you Still do Better Than a Machine           

Zayan GuedimShare
Google | Mountain View, CA | Turtix | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Google Store Sales Measurement Sets Sights on Linking Your Online...

Brett ForsbergShare
Happy Pi Day! | Mark Rademaker | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Google Employee Discovers New Pi Digits in Honor of Pi Day     

Juliet ChildersShare
Hadrian | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Amazon Expands Alexa AI Assistant With Exclusive Deals             

William McKinneyShare
Incorporated | Syfy
Culture 12 min read

10 Things the Syfy Series 'Incorporated' got Right About our Futu...

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Google Confirms its New OS Will be Called Android 10                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

A Single AI's Carbon Emission is Nearly 5x Greater Than a…

Zayan GuedimShare
pnDl | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

How VR Will Make Humanity More Responsible                                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Aleutie | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

7 Machine Learning Tools for IIoT                                                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.