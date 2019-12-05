Google Co-Founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are Stepping Down

As of October 2019, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are respectively the 9th and 10th-richest persons in the world, together worth over $100 billion.

Long before they were two billionaire techpreneurs, the pair launched a teeny-tiny internet company called Google from a Menlo Park, California garage.

They co-founded Google in 1998 when they were computer science graduates at Stanford University. Since then, they occupied various management positions at the top of the company.

But now, after more than 20 years, they’re stepping down.

Farewell Letter From the Google co-Founders

In 2015, Larry Page announced the creation of a new holding company called Alphabet Inc., under which all Google assets were restructured. Page and Brin served as, respectively, the chief executive officer and president of Google’s parent company.

For so many years, they were two prominent figures, not only in Alphabet and Google but across all the Silicon Valley. But now, they’re moving aside.

On Tuesday, Dec 3, 2019, a letter from Larry Page and Sergey Brin was released announcing the departure of the pair from their top roles within Alphabet.

The duo said that they are stepping down from day-to-day management of the company, with Sundar Pichai, current Google CEO, immediately taking over their position.

They started their letter with the first paragraph from their very first founders’ IPO letter in 2004, reiterating their belief in and commitment to the tenets that made Google a long-lasting success. It read:

“Google is not a conventional company. We do not intend to become one. Throughout Google’s evolution as a privately held company, we have managed Google differently. We have also emphasized an atmosphere of creativity and challenge, which has helped us provide unbiased, accurate, and free access to information for those who rely on us around the world.”

The two then enumerated some of their successful “Bets” (Alpha-BET!), such as Waymo driverless cars, Wing drones, Verily, and Calico. Arguably, the most successful bet they made remains Google and all its ramifications.

Today, after 21 years, “it would be time to leave the roost. While it has been a tremendous privilege to be deeply involved in the day-to-day management of the company for so long, we believe it’s time to assume the role of proud parents—offering advice and love, but not daily nagging!” wrote Page and Brin.

According to the statement, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai will assume the role of Alphabet’s CEO, while also keeping his position at Google. However, Larry Page and Sergey Brin will remain “actively involved as board members, shareholders, and co-founders.”