search
Technology 3 min read

Google Co-Founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are Stepping Down

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin will step down from their top roles in Alphabet, Google’s parent company, putting Sundar Pichai in charge.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Dec 05, 2019 at 6:30 am GMT
jejim / Shutterstock.com

jejim / Shutterstock.com

As of October 2019, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are respectively the 9th and 10th-richest persons in the world, together worth over $100 billion.

Long before they were two billionaire techpreneurs, the pair launched a teeny-tiny internet company called Google from a Menlo Park, California garage.

They co-founded Google in 1998 when they were computer science graduates at Stanford University. Since then, they occupied various management positions at the top of the company.

But now, after more than 20 years, they’re stepping down.

Farewell Letter From the Google co-Founders

In 2015, Larry Page announced the creation of a new holding company called Alphabet Inc., under which all Google assets were restructured. Page and Brin served as, respectively, the chief executive officer and president of Google’s parent company.

For so many years, they were two prominent figures, not only in Alphabet and Google but across all the Silicon Valley. But now, they’re moving aside.

On Tuesday, Dec 3, 2019, a letter from Larry Page and Sergey Brin was released announcing the departure of the pair from their top roles within Alphabet.

The duo said that they are stepping down from day-to-day management of the company, with Sundar Pichai, current Google CEO, immediately taking over their position.

They started their letter with the first paragraph from their very first founders’ IPO letter in 2004, reiterating their belief in and commitment to the tenets that made Google a long-lasting success. It read:

“Google is not a conventional company. We do not intend to become one. Throughout Google’s evolution as a privately held company, we have managed Google differently. We have also emphasized an atmosphere of creativity and challenge, which has helped us provide unbiased, accurate, and free access to information for those who rely on us around the world.”

The two then enumerated some of their successful “Bets” (Alpha-BET!), such as Waymo driverless cars, Wing drones, Verily, and Calico. Arguably, the most successful bet they made remains Google and all its ramifications.

Today, after 21 years, “it would be time to leave the roost. While it has been a tremendous privilege to be deeply involved in the day-to-day management of the company for so long, we believe it’s time to assume the role of proud parents—offering advice and love, but not daily nagging!” wrote Page and Brin.

According to the statement, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai will assume the role of Alphabet’s CEO, while also keeping his position at Google. However, Larry Page and Sergey Brin will remain “actively involved as board members, shareholders, and co-founders.”

Read More: Happy Birthday, Google!

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Google Home | Madeby.google.com
Technology 3 min read

The Google Home Feature That Amazon's Alexa Doesn't Have         

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 5 min read

Holiday SEO Strategy: Tips to Increase Traffic and Sales         

Edgy UniverseShare
Linda Parton / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Google Launches Cloud AutoML for Building Image Recognition Model...

Rechelle AnnShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Google's WordPress Plugin Site Kit is now out of Beta               

Sumbo BelloShare
Maluuba | Microsoft
Technology 4 min read

Look Out! Microsoft Maluuba Startup Rivals WaveNet, DeepText 

William McKinneyShare
Think of your site like Dr. Frankenstein would (he's got a lot of page views) | Patrimonio Designs LTD | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Informative Facts Regarding Proven Semantic SEO                           

StephanieShare
Laurent T | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Experts say we Need to Start Over to Build True Artificial…...

Juliet ChildersShare
In SEO, you need to know what your sitemap looks like. | PureSolution | Shutterstock
Marketing 7 min read

What is a Sitemap? And how to Optimize it for SEO                       

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Artist's abstraction of quantum mechanics. | Sakkmesterke | Shutterstock.com
Uncategorized 3 min read

Russians Lead the Quantum Computer Race With 51-Qubit Machine

Zayan GuedimShare
Blue Planet Studio | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

3 Reasons why the FCC is Investing $2b to Bring Broadband…...

Juliet ChildersShare
Gmail just brought us some new updates and add-ons. here's what to expect. | Image By BigTunaOnline | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New Tools Like Compose Actions Give Gmail a Boost                       

Juliet ChildersShare
AlexLMX | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Appliance Smart or Appliance spy? 4 Ways Everyday Devices can Det...

Juliet ChildersShare
Now that we're sending our DNA everywhere, it's time we think about protecting that data. | Victor Moussa | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why Your Cyberbiosecurity Needs Some Updating                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Ekkasit919 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Magic Leap's Mixed Reality Lightfield to Stun the VR World     

Zayan GuedimShare
Tashatuvango | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

6 Keyword Research Tools to Help You Strike Gold                         

Chris ParbeyShare
John Williams RUS | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Levandowski's 'Way of the Future' Religion to Worship the AI Sing...

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.