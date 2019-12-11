search
Marketing 2 min read

Google Launches New Publisher Center for Google News

To make it easier for publishers to manage how their content appear on different Google products, Google has launched the Publisher Center.

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Dec 11, 2019 at 11:30 am GMT
OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com

OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com

In a recent blog post, Google announced the launch of a new tool called Publisher Center. As the name implies, the tool is designed to help publishers manage how their content appears across Google Products.

Before now, publishers used Google News Producer and Google News Publisher Center to manage their content on the search engine.

The Google News producer allowed publishers to create Google News “editions” and monetize content. Also, the tool provides an editorial control of content’s colors, logos, as well as the placement of important contact information.

The Google News Publisher, on the other hand, helped improve content classification and discoverability. Among other things, publishers use the tool to tell the search engine what parts of the site to crawl.

Now, Google is merging these old tools. Along with combining the features, the tech company says that the user experience and functionality have improved.

In a blog post, product manager at Google, Eric Silva, said:

“Today, we are announcing the launch of Publisher Center to help publishers more easily manage how their content appears across Google products.”

Here are the new features.

Features of Google’s New Publisher Center

Like the old tools, Publisher Center is an interface that helps publishers submit, manage, and monetize their content on Google News. However, it has some new features that the previous tools lacked.

Publishers can now conveniently manage their identity based on a device’s mode. For example, a light mode or dark mode will now trigger a light logo or dark logo, respectively.

Also, publishers with multiple publications can now manage and switch between them. There’s also an improved permission setting that makes it easier to collaborate with other colleagues.

Finally, publishers will no longer have to depend on RSS to configure sections in Google News. Instead, they can now point to the URLs for their website’s section.

That means like Search, content for News will start coming directly from the web.

Google launched the Publisher Center in the existing four languages of the previous tool – English, French, Spanish, and German. However, the tech company intends to expand the tool to other languages.

Read More: Google To Integrate Package Tracking Into Search Results

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Google Rejects Data Privacy Standard Proposed by a W3C Group 

Rechelle AnnShare
Truba7113 / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Google Finally Opens its First AI Center in Africa                     

Rechelle AnnShare
This year could be one of the biggest for breakthrough announcements and the Mobile World Congress. | catwalker | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Mobile World Congress 2019: What to Expect                                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Paste Magazine | Pastemagazine.com
Technology 5 min read

Google Confirms Arrival of Google Assistant on Android TV Today!

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

The Beginner's Quick Guide to Link Building in 2019                   

Edgy UniverseShare
Pixabay
Marketing 2 min read

Google Suffers From Another Indexing Issue                                     

Edgy UniverseShare
PewDiePie, possible grim reaper of YouTube IBL | REX | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Questionable Content Causes Advertisers to Abandon Google       

William McKinneyShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Google Receives Go Signal to Build Smart City in Canada           

Sumbo BelloShare
Asif Islam / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Android Oreo is Here and it's as Good as its Biscuit…

Rechelle AnnShare
Think of your site like Dr. Frankenstein would (he's got a lot of page views) | Patrimonio Designs LTD | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Informative Facts Regarding Proven Semantic SEO                           

StephanieShare
Meet Q, the genderless AI assistant that wants to challenge our ideas of gender in tech. ¦ VectorKnight / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Meet the Genderless AI Challenging Sexism in Tech                       

Juliet ChildersShare
The Selfish Ledger
Science 4 min read

Google's 'The Selfish Ledger': one way big Data Could Reshape the...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Amazon Announces "Climate Pledge" to Fight Global Warming       

Sumbo BelloShare
$50 Million Investment Round for Leap Motion Finger Tracking Technology
Technology 3 min read

$50 Million Investment Round for Leap Motion Finger Tracking Tech...

Juliet ChildersShare
Facebook have chosen to remove their VPN app from the APple store due to it harvesting user's data, a practice inhibited by Apple's terms and conditions. | Image via Alex Ruhl | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Facebook's Onavo Protect VPN Exposed to be Harvesting User's Data

Juliet ChildersShare
Screenshot from Made by Google YouTube Channel
Technology 3 min read

The Google Pixel 4 To Include Face Unlock Technology                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.