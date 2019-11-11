search
Technology 2 min read

Google Open Sources Cardboard After Shutting Down Daydream

Months after announcing Pixel 4's not going to support Daydream, Google has now made its Cardboard source code accessible to developers and researchers.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 11, 2019 at 7:45 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Less than a month ago, Google discontinued its Daydream View VR headset. Now, reports suggest that it’s also open-sourcing the software of Cardboard, hence ending its dream of dominating mobile VR.

In 2014, Google introduced the Cardboard VR during its developer conference, Google IO, in San Francisco. It was the first DIY kit that offered an affordable way to experience VR.

At first, the Cardboard VR generated a lot of excitement. According to Google, over 15 million units shipped worldwide.

However, the novelty of the tech soon wore off, and usage of the kit declined over time,

Now the search engine giant is no longer actively developing the Software Development Kit. Instead, Google is releasing the open-source project to enable the developer community to contribute to the experience.

In a blog post, product manager, AR & VR at Google, Jeffrey Chen wrote:

“We think that an open-source model—with additional contributions from us—is the best way for developers to continue to build experiences for Cardboard.”

Now that Google has open-sourced Cardboard, it’s safe to say that phone-based VR is officially over.

The Rise and Fall of Cardboard VR

In the early 2010s, phone-based VR seems to be the future of virtual reality, and most tech companies wanted to be part of it. Cardboard was Google’s way of providing affordable VR.

Unfortunately, the project never took off as the tech company had envisioned.

Cardboard reportedly suffered from issues that range from latency and lags to a lack of compelling VR apps. Besides, the overall interest in phone-based VRs declined in recent times too for various reasons.

The immersive 3D apps drained precious phone batteries, and VR headsets like Gear can be challenging to set up. Also, the fact that these phone-based VR could not deliver the intense physical experience associated with Oculus Rift and HTC Vive didn’t help.

Responding to this shift in interest, phone makers have dialed back their VR efforts too. Instead, they are focusing on providing great AR experiences via Apple‘s ARKit and Google’s ARCore.

Read More: How the Oculus Quest Will Change the VR Game Forever

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Chombosan | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

3 Ways AI is Helping Identify Health Risks and Disease             

Zayan GuedimShare
stevepb | Pixabay.com
Marketing 5 min read

10 Ways to Prep Your eCommerce Store for the Holidays               

Chris ParbeyShare
Everything Possible | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

Data Analysis: Competitive Future Employees Will Have This Skill

William McKinneyShare
ESB Professional | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

The State of Digital Media                                                                     

William McKinneyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Google Rolls out new Features to Improve Keyword Recommendations

Sumbo BelloShare
Amazon Drone Tower Patent | Amazon
Technology 4 min read

Amazon Drone Tower Patent Looks Like a Beehive                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Rawpixel | Shutterstock
Science 7 min read

Understanding Data Structure's Graph Traversal and Depth First Se...

Alexander DeShare
Anton Ukolov | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Nissan and DeNA's Easy Ride Brings Robo-Taxi Trials to Japan in…...

William McKinneyShare
Quantum processors will likely be untouchable for a while. | graphicINmotion | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

New Quantum Physics Level Unlocked: Controllable Qubits           

Zayan GuedimShare
Google Logo in Building43 | Robert Scoble | Flickr.com
Culture 2 min read

Google Announces Google+ Shut Down After User Data Exposure   

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 2 min read

Apple Raises its Maximum Bug Bounty Payout to $1 Million         

Rechelle AnnShare
With the promise of some form of a true AR system right around the corner, what will this mean for the everyday consumer? | Image By supparsorn | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

A True AR System may be Coming Sooner Than you Think                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Amazon's purchase of Eero solidifies their future goals of smart home dominance. ¦ Image via Eero
Technology 2 min read

Amazon Purchases Eero to Enhance Smart Home Game                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Misszin | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Google WebVR Support Brings VR to all Android Users                   

John NShare
Julia Tim | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Despite Oculus Summer of Rift Sales, HTC Isn't Budging             

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by dencg | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

Minds Uses Blockchain and a Decentralized Platform to Revolutioni...

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.