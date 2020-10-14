Google Announces Podcasts Manager Feature for Search Impressions

Google has announced a new feature in its Podcasts Manager, which will allow podcasters to see their search impressions and clicks from Search.

Podcasts have become popular now more than ever in the United States.

In 2019, the estimated number of podcast listeners in the U.S. were already around 88 million. However, this figure is expected to surpass 160 million by 2023, with a 20 million increase each year.

Podcasters rely on several sources — including Google Search — to gain more listeners. So, it’s not surprising that they would want an analytics tool to understand how their content performs on the search engine.

That’s why Google announced a new feature in the Google Podcast Manager to do just that.

The Twitter announcement reads:

“Google Search is an important and growing way to find podcasts. Today we’re introducing a new feature to help podcasters understand how listeners discover their content on Search.”

Here’s how it works.

Using Google Podcasts Manager for Google Search

The new Podcasts Manager feature allows podcasters to see search impressions and clicks from Google Search. Besides providing analytics data about listeners, the service also helps manage podcasts for the search engine.

Think of it as a version of the search performance report in Google Search Console for podcasts. So, you’ll have access to information such as:

The number of listens each show receives

How many listens each episode segment receives

The percentage of podcasts that was heard per show

Search terms that led to the discovery of podcast

Note that the Podcasts Manager only collects and shows data from Google properties. That means it only logs clicks and impressions when a listener discovers your podcast through a Google service or app.

These include Google Search, Google Assistant, the Google Podcasts app, and more.

Besides the new Podcast Manager feature, Google also announced a new forum community where podcasters can seek help.

The announcement reads:

“For podcasters curious about how to optimize their podcast for Google, we’ve put together a few pointers in our newly launched Podcasts Manager forum.”

Consider signing up for Google Podcasts Manager here.

