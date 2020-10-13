search
You can now use Google Assistant with Your Android Apps

Oct 13, 2020
Edgy Universe
Oct 13, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com

OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com

Google Assistant can now open and search within Android apps, making everyday tasks more accessible using voice commands.

People rely on Google Assistant for everyday tasks on their smart devices. These include getting directions via Maps and searching for recipes online, to name a few.

Before now, the voice assistant could only interact with Google apps as well as the Android operating system itself. In other words, it’s interaction with third-party apps was limited to opening them.

Now, Google Assistant on Android is getting an update that’ll not only allow the opening of Android apps but searching too.

In a blog post announcement, product manager at Google, Adam Coimbra, said:

“Opening and searching within Android apps using “Hey Google” is now available to all Assistant-enabled Android phones. This makes everyday tasks within an app much easier thanks to voice.”

For example, you can say, “Hey Google, search bag on Etsy,” and the voice assistant will provide the right result.

Using Google Assistant Within Apps on Android

Besides opening apps and searching within them, Google Assistant can now trigger third-party apps to perform various tasks.

These include posting on social media, haling a cab, playing music, starting a run, or ordering a taxi. You simply need to combine a voice command with the right app to trigger these tasks.

Google noted that Assistant can now interact with over 30 of the top apps that are available globally on the Play Store in English.

These include Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, TikTok, Spotify, Discord, Walmart, Etsy, Snapchat, Twitter, and Uber. What’s more, the tech giant is currently working on compatibility with more apps.

Also, users can now create custom shortcut phrases for the most common tasks.

Coimbra noted:

“So instead of saying, “Hey Google, tighten my shoes with Nike Adapt,” you can create a shortcut to just say, “Hey Google, lace it.”

Although the trigger phrase is customizable, the tasks itself is limited to what the app developer provides.

