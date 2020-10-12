Google has just announced that it's almost done fixing its indexing problems, restoring 99% of mobile URLs and 55% of the canonical URLs.

A couple of weeks ago, Google has confirmed two indexing problems affecting search results.

It began with the de-indexing issues. Site owners and SEOs noted that Google was removing some web pages from its index. Expectedly, reports from multiple SEO tools showed a massive slump in organic traffic.

Shortly after the de-indexing problem, the canonicalization came to light.

As it turned out, the search engine was misinterpreting an original content as a duplicate. As a result, the search results wouldn’t surface original web pages.

After over ten days of these indexing problems, Google’s Danny Sullivan eventually released a statement to address them. The tweet from the Google Search Liason’s account also stated that the company was working to resolve the issues.

Now, it appears that the bugs are almost fixed. In a recent update, Google stated that it had restored 99 percent of the mobile-indexing URLs and 55 percent of canonical URLs.

The announcement reads:

“Update: the mobile indexing was effectively resolved yesterday, with about 99% of the URLs restored. Work on the canonical issue continues, with about 55% of impacted URLs restored.”

Here’s a breakdown of the update.

Status Update on the Google Indexing Problems

Mobile Indexing Problems

As said earlier, the mobile-indexing bug prevented Google from indexing any page. The problem reportedly started as far back as early September. However, it didn’t spike until later in the month — around September 29th.

Luckily, the search company started fixing the issue shortly after confirming it.

By October 5th, Google had reprocessed about 50 percent of those URLs. Four days later, the company announced that it had restored 99 percent of those URLs.

In other words, the mobile indexing problem is virtually fixed.

Canonicalization Bug

The canonicalization issues impacted only about 0.02 percent of Google’s index. It reportedly started around September 20th until October 1st, when Google began working on it.

By October 5th, the search giant had processed roughly 25 percent of those URLs. Then on October 9th, it had restored 55 percent of the impacted URLs.

So, the canonicalization issues still need a little more time.

