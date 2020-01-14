search
Marketing 2 min read

Google Rolls Out January 2020 Core Update

In a tweet, Google has announced that it began rolling out a January 2020 core update, the first broad core algorithm update of the year.

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Jan 14, 2020 at 10:50 am GMT
Jane0606 / Shutterstock.com

Jane0606 / Shutterstock.com

On Monday morning, Google announced on Twitter that it would roll out a new core algorithm updateJanuary 2020 Core Update — later in the day. While the search engine giant generally rolls out algorithm update every few months, this is the first core update of 2020.

The announcement from Google reads:

“Later today, we are releasing a broad core algorithm update, as we do several times per year. It is called the January 2020 Core Update. Our guidance about such updates remains as we’ve covered before.”

An hour after the initial announcement, another tweet followed that stated that the update is now live and rolling out to data centers. “The January 2020 Core Update is now live and will be rolling out to our various data centers over the coming days,” Google wrote.

We know what you’re wondering:

Can I Optimize for the January 2020 Core Update?

As said earlier, the January 2020 core update is a broad core algorithm update. That means it’ll have a widely notable effect across all search results on a worldwide scale.

While some sites will notice a drop in traffic, others will experience more gains. And, understandably, webmasters that experience traffic decline would look for something to fix.

However, core updates don’t target specific pages or sites, and there may be nothing to optimize.

Like the previous core updates, the recent one is about improving how Google assesses overall content. And this could cause pages that the search engine had previously under-rewarded to start performing better.

So, a negative impact from the update may not signal anything wrong with your pages. However, Google suggested a list of things to consider if the core update results in a drop in traffic from the search engine.

The September 2019 core update is the most recent core update to the Google algorithm. However, some webmasters noted that the update had a lower impact compared to previous core updates.

In November, Google also released an update that was specific to local rankings. While rumors of a December update made rounds on the internet, it never really arrived.

Read More: Edgy Explains: The Google Algorithm and How it Works

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

DRogatnev | Shutterstock
Marketing 12 min read

Why Most Paid Ads Fail                                                                             

Alexander DeShare
Nomura Holdings Office | Reuters | ibtimes.co.uk
Technology 3 min read

Why Nomura, Google, IBM and Amazon are Investing in Indian Fintec...

Zayan GuedimShare
Garagestock | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Key Highlights From HubSpot's "The New Age of SEO"                     

Chris ParbeyShare
Gustavo Frazao / Shutterstock.com
Culture 5 min read

Google Reveals the Most Searched Topics of 2019 Around the World

Sumbo BelloShare
Amazon Drone Tower Patent | Amazon
Technology 4 min read

Amazon Drone Tower Patent Looks Like a Beehive                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Google Announces its October 15th Hardware Event                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Tesla Batteries | Tesla.com
Technology 2 min read

Puerto Rico Power Outages Persist, Tesla Responds                       

Brett ForsbergShare
Google's just announced the expedited shut down of Google+ after news broke of another data breach
Technology 3 min read

Google to Expedite Google+ Shut Down After Another Data Breach

Rechelle AnnShare
Google Expeditions | YouTube.com
Technology 3 min read

Google Expeditions and Daydream VR Makes the World an AR Classroo...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image via Google Spotlight
Technology 2 min read

Google Confirms Shut Down of its VR Film Division                       

Rechelle AnnShare
Tongcom Photographer | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

China's WeChat is Developing an AR Platform                                   

Chris ParbeyShare
Think of your site like Dr. Frankenstein would (he's got a lot of page views) | Patrimonio Designs LTD | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Informative Facts Regarding Proven Semantic SEO                           

StephanieShare
rvlsoft / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Now Uses BERT Models to Organize Top Stories in Search

Edgy UniverseShare
Adiantum offers better encryption for lower-end devices. | Google
Technology 2 min read

Google's Adiantum Completely Democratizes Data Encryption       

Juliet ChildersShare
Mr.Whiskey / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 6 min read

Why Amazon is Dominating Google Shopping                                         

Alexander DeShare
Google Home | Madeby.google.com
Technology 3 min read

The Google Home Feature That Amazon's Alexa Doesn't Have         

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.