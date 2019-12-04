Google Updates How It Generates Local Search Results

Google recently confirmed releasing an update, which changes how the search engine generates local search results.

Google started applying neural matching to search in 2018. At the time, the tech company explained that it was using the AI-based system to understand how words are related to concepts.

In a tweet, Google described neural matching as a “super-synonym system” that looks out for closely related words. Now, the search engine is using this same system to generate a local search result.

Yesterday, Google tweeted that it had started applying neural matching to generate results for local search since early November.

The tech company wrote in its tweet:

“Neural matching in local search — which we call the Nov. 2019 Local Search Update — has now fully rolled out. However, as with web search, results can change as there are smaller updates that happen all the time, as well as the content itself that constantly changes…”

That means the search engine is now better at matching queries with local businesses. Searchers will still get the most relevant local business even when their queries don’t contain keywords from the business name or description.

In early November, we began making use of neural matching as part of the process of generating local search results. Neural matching allows us to better understand how words are related to concepts, as explained more here: https://t.co/ShQm7g9CvN — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) December 2, 2019

So, how does the November local search update affect businesses?

How the Local Search Results Update Affect Businesses

Business listings that may not have surfaced before the update for specific queries will now appear in search results. Yes, that’s a good thing.

Google also points out that the use of neural matching in local search doesn’t require any significant changes. In other words, you can’t optimize for the update.

With that said, the results for local search displayed by Google are not set in stone. Like the regular web search, results on the local search can change over time.

Also, the search engine company confirmed that the November local search update was a global launch, across all countries and languages. To improve your local ranking on the search engine, Google recommends doing these.