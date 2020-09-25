Google Speaks About its Relationship with the SEO Community

In a recent SEO Mythbusting video, Martin Splitt and Barry Schwartz of Rusty Brick discussed Google's relationship with the SEO community.

Google‘s relationship with the SEO community is not entirely free of drama.

For example, it’s common for SEOs to accuse the search giant of withholding the truth. Also, the community sometimes believe that there are other meanings behind what Google says publicly.

However, Google’s Martin Splitt suggested that neither myths are true. In a recent SEO Mythbusting video, Splitt explained the search company’s side of things to Barry Schwartz.

Together, they explored several topics of discussion, including:

What “it depends” means

Featured snippets stealing traffic

Transparency

What “the best possible website” means

SEOs twisting Google’s words

Here’s a quick recap of some questions and answers.

The Myths Surrounding Google’s Relationship with the SEO Community

1. What Does “It Depends” Depend on?

Google’s most common response to many questions from the SEO community is “it depends.” So, Schwartz asked what exactly does “it depend” depends on.

In response, Splitt stated that it depends on so many different things. Then, he listed several factors which include:

Is it a new site?

Is the site undergoing a move?

Has there been a change in the URL structure ?

? What does the site’s server setup look like?

How fast is the site?

The developer advocate reminded Schwartz that the entire infrastructure on Google’s side is extensive and complex. So, “it depends” could mean any number of things.

2. Using Featured Snippet to Steal Traffic from Publishers

Publishers have criticized Google on how it displays content from websites in its featured snippets. The notion is that showing so much information would prevent searchers from visiting the web page.

However, Splitt argues that it’s the other way around.

According to the Googler, providing such detailed information in SERP can lead to more qualified traffic. Splitt further suggested that the complaints tend to come from sites that don’t provide great content.

“There are bits and pieces we can pull out for the user, but the user has no incentive to actually go there,” he said.

3. The Balance Between Too Little and Too Much Transparency

Splitt admitted that it’s challenging for Google to find the perfect transparency balance.

If the search giant isn’t transparent enough, the SEO community may complain about not getting enough information. On the other hand, too much transparency could cause SEOs to take the details out of context.

Despite these challenges, Splitt has assured people that Google intends to double down on transparency. In other words, site owners and SEOs should have access to as much information as possible.

4. What “the best possible website” Means

Google usually recommends that site owners create “the best possible website.” But what exactly does this mean?

According to Splitt, it suggests that site owners should create the best sites for their users. This usually involves performing user testing to determine what your audience would like to read.

Splitt explained:

“I would love to see more companies do user testing. As in trying to understand who your users are, and then actually having a conversation with them.Because what I think is the best content for my users might not be what users think is the best content for them.”

5. SEOs twisting Google’s words

Splitt confesses that he enjoys discourse with the SEO community. However, the fun can quickly go sour when people start twisting his words.

Finally, the Google developer assures everyone that there are no hidden meanings behind his words.

For more on Google’s relationship with the SEO community, see the full video here:

