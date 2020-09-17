How and why you Should Only Create Authentic Content

Authentic content is one of the most sure-fire ways to increase the popularity and standing of your blog. Here's a definitive guide on how to create them.

Main Takeaways:

Creating authentic content can aid in improving your site’s traffic , user engagement , and audience reach .

can aid in improving your site’s , , and . Authentic content can help boost your business’ branding and online presence.

can help boost your business’ branding and online presence. You can significantly increase your site authority by publishing authentic content .

. You can make unique and authentic content by putting fresh perspective on things and referring to your personal industry experience.

Today, the Internet is a vast sea of information. But, when it comes to authenticity, it’s more like a desert. To be successful, you need to create authentic content — here’s how you can.

We are constantly bombarded with all kinds of content.

Breaking news notifications come in every two minutes and articles on how we can do things better clutter every news feed, including videos on the correct way to walk your dog and even recipes for fermented Mexican tepaches.

The stream of information and content is endless.

It’s not surprising that 84% of millennials don’t trust traditional advertising. At the end of the day, most of it is a load of click-bait that never answers your questions in the first place.

Don’t add to the heap. You’re better than that!

If you want your content to rank, gain traffic, and effectively promote your business, the number one thing that you can do is to be authentic.

In the world of finely tuned, expertly curated online lifestyles, coming across something real is like a breath of fresh air. We are all craving for genuine content that offers value.

Internet users are not the gullible airheads that many content creators take them for. Consumers are looking to learn new things, to improve their daily lives, and to forge meaningful communities online.

This is why businesses need to create authentic content to capture and retain the attention of readers.

Why Should you Create Authentic Content?

Remember, your content shouldn’t just be a placeholder. Each piece needs to teach you and your audience something. To that end, creating authentic content will benefit your audience. But how does it help your business?

The straightforward answer is it helps in every conceivable way.

Making content more readable (middle school to high school levels max) and relatable is bound to increase user engagement .

. High-quality authentic content will help your domain authority increase, establishing your website as a reliable resource.

will help your domain increase, establishing your website as a reliable resource. It caters to your readers’ needs, making your content more valuable in the eyes of search engines .

. It helps your website climb the ranks in SERPS .

. If your content leaves a good impression, readers are more likely to keep your company in mind for any future business.

It enhances customer loyalty to your brand.

to your brand. It makes your readers more likely to share your content, increasing your audience reach.

Creating authentic content is easier done than it seems. But in reality, you have everything you need to create authentic content.

Use your unique insights, strengths, and experiences to make your content stand out from the crowd. No one else sees the world as you do, so use this to your advantage.

Here are some useful strategies for creating authentic content:

Find your voice, and don’t be afraid to use it! Let your personality shine through, whether you’re a Funny Freddy or a Negative Nelly.

Know your target audience inside and out. What will they respond to? What will they be interested in?

inside and out. What will they respond to? What will they be interested in? Trust your authority, and don’t be afraid to write about your experiences.

Interact with your audience. Nothing beats putting a face and personality to an online persona. Genuine interaction will make your content more memorable and increase your following. That means taking the time to respond to comments on social media or your website.

or your website. Always follow SEO best practices.

Don’t be afraid to use tools that can help improve your writing and content optimization strategies. For instance, a writing editor like INK can boost your content’s quality and relevancy, ensuring that it will have a better chance of ranking on SERP.

How to Make Your Content More Authentic

Many other bloggers in your niche might indeed be writing about similar topics. However, no one will have the same point of view or unique insight you can bring to it.

Additionally, your writing style may resonate with different people. Or, maybe you’ll be able to come up with new and original ways to explain complex subjects.

Even if other writers have already covered the topic you are writing about; you can still add value to the conversation.

Here are five ways to personalize your content:

Carry out your independent research. This could be reading up on newly published studies or reaching out to industry experts for unique quotes. Incorporate original visuals. These can range from screenshots to infographics to comic strips. Be creative! Be honest. Incorporate video clips. Put a fresh perspective on things and refer to personal industry experience.

These content creation hacks are sure to help position you as an authority figure in your niche. Authentic content is good for your reputation as an expert and for building brand awareness.

1. Software and Tools

One factor to consider when creating authentic content is quality. There’s no point in going after uniqueness when your content has no substance at all.

If you want to improve your credibility, make sure that your content will add value to your target audience and that it’s free of errors. One way to do this is by investing in content creation tools.

As mentioned earlier, if you’re a blogger or content writer, you can use an AI-powered writing editor like INK. Aside from checking grammar and spelling mistakes, it also offers tons of features to improve your writing. It will surely make your content both reader and search engine-friendly.

On the other hand, you can use Canva to create unique banners and infographics that you can use either on your website or social media pages. If you’re a video blogger or vlogger, invest in video editing tools, like Adobe Premiere Pro CC or Pinnacle Studio, that offer great filters and effects.

Always remember, one lousy content can cause significant harm to your brand or reputation.

2. Transparency

Another major part of being an authentic content creator is being upfront and transparent with your readers. Don’t pretend you’re an expert blogger if you’re not. Nine out of ten times, admitting you’re learning too will be more effective than preaching like you have a Ph.D. in content creation. Humans can always smell a fake, so don’t be one.

For example, if you conduct a survey, reward your audience for their time by sharing the results. This will also increase customer engagement.

Behind-the-scenes peeks, and brand storytelling can also support your authentic content. This will get your audience invested in your unique journey and make you into a more relatable content creator.

3. Establish Your Brand as Reliable Using Social Media

Okay, so you’ve got the authentic content ready to go. How do you establish your brand as credible and drive traffic to your site?

Use social media, of course! With social media, you can:

Broadcast positive reviews for services on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

for services on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Publish customer testimonials on your website.

on your website. Make your content shareable.

Host live streams to promote your content and let your audience know you more.

4. Create Content for Your Users

Authentic content should be created with user experience in mind. If you want to offer the best user experience possible, keyword research and audience analysis should be carried out before you put pen to paper.

You need to tease out relevant topics that are going to benefit your audience. Check out what exactly they are searching for, what is missing from the content already available, and ask them directly what they would like to see.

Your content should provide valuable information that provides solutions to current problems your audience may have.

5. Engagement

If you want to reach the widest audience possible, then sharing your authentic content across your social media profiles is vital.

This will not only drive traffic but gives you the chance to engage with your target audience directly. Social media sharing allows you to maximize the impact of your content and highlight your authenticity.

Respond to questions and queries, engage in debates, and become part of your niche community’s conversation.

Read More: How To Create The Perfect Copywriting Portfolio