search
Marketing 2 min read

Google to Remove GMB Features due to Coronavirus

Due to the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic, Google has decided to limit the functionality of some GMB features temporarily.

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Mar 23, 2020 at 7:05 am GMT
EimzaawahPhoto / Shutterstock.com

EimzaawahPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Google announced that it would temporarily remove specific GMB features as a result of limitations caused by the COVID19 pandemic.

According to reports, 225,991 people are currently infected with Coronavirus. For this reason, companies across the world have recommended that their employees work from home.

For example, YouTube recently reported that it would rely heavily on AI moderation during this period. Similarly, Twitter is also using automation to moderate its platform instead of human reviewers.

To reduce the need for people to come to work, Google has now decided to limit the functionality of Google My Business.

In a blog post announcement, the tech company wrote:

“During the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, we are taking steps to protect the health of our team members and reduce the need for people to come into our offices.”

Expectedly, this could result in some temporary limitations and delays in support.

The search engine company points out that its focus is to produce quality and reliable information on Google Search and Maps.

With that in mind, users should still have access to features such as open or special hours. However, the following features will be temporarily limited or removed.

GMB Features that Are Undergoing Limited Functionality

Here are some of the temporary product changes you should know.

Newly Created Listings, Claims, and Verifications

In its announcement, Google said it would dedicate its support team’s effort to the critical health-related business.

The team will prioritize the review of new listings, claims, and verification for critical services. And this could result in delays in rendering similar services to other non-health-related businesses.

Business Information Edits

Google is prioritizing reviews for edits that are essential to health-related businesses. The search engine giant is also prioritizing the following for other companies. These include:

  • Reviews for open and closed states
  • Special hours
  • Temporary closures
  • Business Descriptions
  • Business attributed edits

If your company doesn’t provide critical health-related service, you could notice some delays before any edits appear on your GMB listings.

Reviews and Q&A

Finally, Google My Business will not be publishing any new reviews, review replies, or new Q&A during this period. However, the existing ones will remain visible to users.

The presumption is that Google will eventually publish newly submitted reviews, replies, and questions when it has the necessary resources.

Read More: Google Search to Show Closed Businesses Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Linda Parton / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Will now Block Annoying Online Ads in Chrome                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Dizain | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

How AI Could Give us a Universal Translator                                   

William McKinneyShare
HappyMay | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

How Machine Learning can put an end to Video Buffering             

Juliet ChildersShare
With new funding from some of the biggest players in tech, this is a company to watch out for | Image via GoCardless
Technology 3 min read

Salesforce and Alphabet Invest $75-million USD in GoCardless 

Juliet ChildersShare
CryptoWorld | https://www.youtube.com
Technology 9 min read

The Bitcoin Bubble and Why Experts Believe it is Real               

Rechelle AnnShare
Kavaleuskaya Aksana / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 8 min read

Top SEO Trends to Watch out for in 2020                                           

Rechelle AnnShare
Charles Taylor | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

MIT CSAIL Teaches AI to Anticipate the Future                               

William McKinneyShare
Free-photos | Pixabay.com
Technology 5 min read

Machine Learning to Enhance Smartphone Pictures                           

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of ZyngaNetwork
Technology 3 min read

218 Million Accounts Compromised in Zynga Hacking Incident     

Sumbo BelloShare
Mohamed_Hassan | Pixabay.com
Technology 2 min read

Google Bans all Cryptomining Extensions From Chrome Web Store

Rechelle AnnShare
Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Google Maps Lets you Explore These 6 Extraterrestrial Worlds 

Zayan GuedimShare
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
Technology 3 min read

Alphabet Launches Cybersecurity Company to Fight Internet Threats

Rechelle AnnShare
AlexLMX | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Appliance Smart or Appliance spy? 4 Ways Everyday Devices can Det...

Juliet ChildersShare
astudio / Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Google Suspends Huawei's Android License                                         

Rechelle AnnShare
It's Time to Stop Trusting the Verge on Their Google Articles
Technology 15 min read

It's Time to Stop Trusting the Verge on Their Google Articles

Alexander DeShare
Eric Schmidt | Chairman of Alphabet | 360b | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Alphabet CFO: Acquisition Strategy Focused on Cloud Computing

StephanieShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.