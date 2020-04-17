search
Marketing 3 min read

Google to Replace In-Person Conference With New Video Series

As a replacement for its in-person conferences, Google is bringing its advocates together on a new video series called Webmaster Conference Lighting Talks.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Apr 17, 2020 at 7:20 am GMT
Webmaster Conference Lightning Talks Hosts

Webmaster Conference Lightning Talks Hosts

For the first time, Google is bringing its advocates together in a new video series called Webmaster Conference Lightning Talks. 

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, Google has had to cancel several in-person events, including its Webmaster Conference.

Like any other conference organizers, the search engine company is now bringing the event online with some key differences. For one, the new video series is not live, and they require no prior registration.

As the title implies, each episode will be a short discussion that’s similar to what a Google Webmaster conference provides. What’s more, Google’s team promises that the talks are still packed with information.

In a statement about the new series, Google notes:

“With our physical Webmaster Conference events on hold, we are excited to bring you a new series featuring conference-style talks we normally deliver at Webmaster conferences around the world.”

Members of the Google team that’ll be presenting in the video series include John Brown, Martin Splitt, John Mueller, and Daniel Waisberg.

Topics Covered in Google’s Upcoming Video Series

Here’s a breakdown of what each of these members will focus on in the upcoming videos.

Google Monetized Policies

Talks from John Brown in the next video series will focus on Google monetized policies. Brown is the Head of Publisher Policy Communications at Google. And he’s a new face on the Google Webmaster channel.

Structured Data and Search Console

Daniel Waisberg will be delivering talks on structured data and Google Search Console.

Waisberg is not entirely new on the Google Webmasters channel. The Google executive has been hosting Google’s Search Console Training video series.

It appears he’ll stick with this topic in the upcoming Lightning Talks series.

HTTPS

According to the video launch, John Mueller will focus on HTTPS only, even though his expertise extends beyond web security.

Mueller has already created videos on various topics. He’s also hosting live videos where individuals can ask him questions that are related to search engine optimization.

Links and JavaScript

Recently, Martin Splitt has been hosting his version of Webmaster Hangouts that is dedicated to questions about SEO and Javascript. So, it only makes sense that he’ll handle a similar topic in the new video series. This time, he’ll be focusing on links and Javascript

Google intends to release the new Lightning Talks video throughout the year, starting this month.

Here’s a short trailer:

Read More: Google Suspends Changes to Partners Program Until 2021

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Ekkasit919 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Magic Leap's Mixed Reality Lightfield to Stun the VR World     

Zayan GuedimShare
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Partners Program Announces new Requirements                     

Edgy UniverseShare
mama_mia / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Advertisers React to Discovery Ad Campaigns After First Look 

Sumbo BelloShare
Patpitchaya | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 14 min read

10 Tips on how to Make Your Content Stand Out Online                 

Edgy UniverseShare
KeongDaGreat | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Why Location-based Games Will Check Google's Answers                 

William McKinneyShare
Rendering of a Blockchain Ledger | Blockchaintechnologies.com
Technology 4 min read

Quantum Computing Won't be Hacking Blockchain                               

PaigeShare
Franviser | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Offered $30 Billion USD for the Snapchat App                   

Chris ParbeyShare
Whether it's Word or GDocs, we've got your paste style options covered. | PixieMe | Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Paste Style 2: the Microsoft Word Edition with Paste Options 

Juliet ChildersShare
Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Marking a GMB Listing as Temporarily Closed Won't Harm Rankings

Edgy UniverseShare
Incorporated | Syfy
Culture 12 min read

10 Things the Syfy Series 'Incorporated' got Right About our Futu...

Juliet ChildersShare
Mobile is the most used internet search method. Are your pages ready? ImYanis | Shutterstock
Marketing 9 min read

A Complete Guide to Mobile SEO in 2018                                             

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Pascal Giraud | Oracle | YouTube.com
Science 3 min read

Why Cloud Computing is Crucial for Industry 4.0                           

PaigeShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Google Announces its October 15th Hardware Event                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Center of Copenhagen, Denmark | S-F | Shutterstock.,com
Technology 3 min read

Denmark has Hired the World's First Tech Ambassador                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Facebook is Planning to Launch its News Tab This Fall               

Rechelle AnnShare
rvlsoft / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Now Uses BERT Models to Organize Top Stories in Search

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.