Google Suspends Changes to Partners Program Until 2021

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Google Ads has decided to delay the launch of a new Partners program until 2021.

Google Partners is a marketing program for advertising firms that manage Google Ads account for businesses. Expectedly, firms that sign up for this program get to enjoy loads of benefits.

These include access to training and special research as well as an invitation to special events.

Back in February, Google announced that it was introducing the following changes to the program:

Optimization score evaluation

Minimum ad spend of $20,000 in 90 days

At least 50 percent of users must have Google Ads certification in Search, Display, Video, and Shopping

At the time, the tech company sent an email to advertisers notifying them of the changes to Google Partners Program, including its requirements. Also, the email stated that the new partner program would take effect from June 2020.

“We’re excited to announce the launch of a new Google Partners program in mid-2020,” said Google in the announcement.

But that’s no longer the case.

Delaying the Launch of the new Partners Program to 2021

According to Google, adapting to COVID-19 has created a state of uncertainty across the globe. Along with families, the pandemic is also affecting businesses as well as their customers.

In light of the challenging time, Google Ads has decided to put the changes to the Partner program on hold.

Google’s official announcement reads:

“To help you focus on what matters most, we’ve decided to postpone the June 2020 launch of the new Google Partners program and new badge requirements until 2021.”

In other words, Google no longer intends to enforce the new rules. That means Partners can retain their current status and specialization badges.

Likewise, current agencies that haven’t earned a Partner status in 2020 are eligible to do so without needing to meet new requirements. The old conditions and ad spend threshold will remain until 2021.

Finally, Google will restore former status to agencies that lost their specialization as of January 1, 2020.

Read More: Google Ads Introduces New Government Services Policy