search
Technology 3 min read

Google to Roll out New Google Assistant Features This 2020

Three new Google Assistant features will be rolled out later this year by Google to make its virtual voice assistant more helpful to users.

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Jan 09, 2020 at 10:40 am GMT
Vantage_DS / Shutterstock.com

Vantage_DS / Shutterstock.com

In the ongoing CES, Google has announced that it will be rolling out new Google Assistant features this year.

Google recently stated that 500 million people across the globe now use Google Assistant on their smartphones, smart home devices, TVs, cars, and other gadgets. Then, the tech company went further to announce new features to make the virtual assistant more useful.

While half a billion users across the globe are no small number, recent reports suggest that Google Assistant is still trailing Amazon‘s Alexa and Apple’s Siri.

According to a study published last month, Google Assistant owns 9 percent of the virtual assistant market. Apple’s Siri, on the other hand, holds as much as 35 percent of the market share worldwide.

One thing to note is that market share only considers the install base and not the number of monthly worldwide users.

Along with announcing the number of active monthly users, the tech company also announced new features coming to its virtual assistant.

Vice president of Google Assistant, Manuel Bronstein, wrote in a blog post:

“At CES, we’re announcing new features that make the Assistant more helpful throughout your day when you’re at home, in the car, or on your phone.”

Here’s a break down of the features.

3 New Google Assistant Features This 2020

Here are some of the new Google Assistant features that will be rolled out later in the year.

Long-Form Reading

Recent advancements in language understanding and speech technology have now made it possible for Google Assistant to read long-form content.

According to Bronstein, the new dataset provides more expressive and natural sounding voices, which enable users to listen for a more extended period. Whether you want to listen to blog content or short story, just say, “Hey Google, read this page.”

Also, the virtual assistant can translate content into 42 languages, including Hindi, Spanish, and German.

Scheduled Actions

In the coming months, the Google Assistant will provide users with more granular control of their smart devices.

Users will be able to ask their virtual assistant to perform a specific action on a compatible smart device at a time of their choosing. For example, you can say, “Hey Google, run the coffee maker at 6 a.m.”

Besides, the Google Home app will allow users to control over 20 new devices aside from your coffee maker. These include air purifiers, AC units, bathtubs, among others.

Household Notes

Household notes is a fancy name for sticky notes.

Rather than keep clutter of paper notes around the house, the new Google Assistant feature ensures that your notes remain in a central location. Anyone can create household notes, and it doesn’t require any sign-ins.

For example, you can leave a note informing your family that you already fed the cat. Simply say, “Hey Google, leave a note that says I already fed Garfield.”

We are focused on making the Assistant simpler to use and more helpful every day,” Bronstein concluded. “And this is just a first peek at what you can expect from us this year.

Read More: CES 2020 Updates: Google And Facebook Announcements

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Amazon Announces "Climate Pledge" to Fight Global Warming       

Sumbo BelloShare
iPhone 8 concept design | Nodus
Technology 3 min read

Leaked iPhone 8 Design Confirms Apple's Next-gen Features       

Rechelle AnnShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Microsoft to Discontinue Cortana App for iOS and Android Next Yea...

Sumbo BelloShare
Microsoft Advertising to Stop Offering Accelerated Budget Delivery
Marketing 2 min read

Microsoft Advertising to Stop Offering Accelerated Budget Deliver...

Edgy UniverseShare
Jan Krahulec | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Bpost Acquires Radial, the Second Largest e-Commerce Platform to...

Zayan GuedimShare
The new Facetime bug could lead ot you being spied on. Here's how to keep you and your data safe. | Image By MichaelJayBerlin | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

How to Protect Yourself From Apple's FaceTime Bug                       

Sumbo BelloShare
Google | Mountain View, CA | Turtix | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

How to Rank in Google Featured Snippets                                           

Chris ParbeyShare
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA 19 SEPTEMBER 2017: Prosthetic leg icon set. Para ASEAN athletes use Modern Exoskeleton Prosthetic leg mechanism at the 9th PARA ASEAN Games 2017. | Shahjehan | Shutterstock.com
Technology 9 min read

6 Ways Technology Closes the Ableism gap                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
GoAptaris.com
Technology 4 min read

Test out new Furniture, try on new Clothes with E-commerce AR

Kimberly ColemanShare
Catwalker | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 14 min read

How to Adapt Your Marketing Strategy to Facebook's News Feed Chan...

Edgy UniverseShare
14398 | Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

The Latest Comprehensive Map of our Social Media Universe       

Chris ParbeyShare
Eric Broder Van Dyke / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Google I/O 2018 Conference: What to Expect and Live Updates   

Rechelle AnnShare
Igor Zh. | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Regulation, Tracking, and Delivery: 3 Industry 4.0 Drone Breakthr...

William McKinneyShare
Qualcomm Snapdragon | Androidauthority.com
Technology 3 min read

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 835 Aimed at Mobile VR                         

William McKinneyShare
Blue Planet Studio | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

3 Reasons why the FCC is Investing $2b to Bring Broadband…...

Juliet ChildersShare
Rvlsoft.com | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Here's What Facebook Should do With its new Surge of ad…

Chris ParbeyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.