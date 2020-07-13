search
Marketing 2 min read

Google Updates Ads Policies to ban Stalkerware Technology

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Jul 13, 2020 at 5:45 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Jul 13, 2020 at 5:45 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Lucien Fraud / Shutterstock.com

Lucien Fraud / Shutterstock.com

Google has updated its Ads Policy to prevent advertisers from promoting stalkerware, a tech used for unauthorized tracking of people's activities online.

Stalkerware technology is on the rise. According to a recent Avast study, the use of online spying and stalking apps has increased by 51 percent during the lockdown between March and June.

Stalkerware can either be spyware or other forms of surveillance technology. It refers to the unethical tools that allow people to monitor other’s communication without their knowledge or consent.

This includes personal photos and videos, intercepting texts, emails, app communications, and eavesdropping on phone calls.

Abusive partners reportedly take advantage of stalkerware technology to target and control their victims. So, it’s not surprising that activists are calling for more legal protection around the software use.

Now, Google Ads is also updating its ad policies to ban spyware and other surveillance products on its platform.

The announcement on the advertising giant’s support page reads:

“In August 2020, the Google Ads Enabling Dishonest Behavior policy will be updated to clarify restrictions on advertising for spyware and surveillance technology.”

Here’s the breakdown of the announcement.

An Update to Ban Stalkerware Advertising on Google Platforms

The update prevents advertisers from promoting stalkerware tech. It includes products or services that enable people to “track or monitor another person or their activities without their authorization.”

Some items that belong in this category include:

  • Pieces of surveillance equipment such as dash cams, nanny cams, cameras, audio recorders.
  • GPS trackers marketed to spy or track someone without their knowledge.
  • Spyware or malware for monitoring phone calls, texts, and browsing history

Advertisers that currently promote these products have until August 11, 2020, when Google Ads will begin enforcing the policy. Also, violators will receive a warning at least seven days before Google potentially suspends the Ads account.

With that said, Google points out that surveillance device for private investigation services is not included in the ban. The same goes for products or services that help parents monitor their underage children.

Read More: Google Ads Tests Curbside Pickup Feature in Shopping

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

kirill_makarov / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Facebook's AI Habitat Uses Photorealistic Homes to Train AI Model...

Zayan GuedimShare
Andrew Krasovitckii | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Mobile SEO Predictions for 2018 From a Mobile Marketing Expert

Zayan GuedimShare
StockSnap | Pixabay.com
Technology 5 min read

How to Protect Yourself Against the Root Access MacOS High Sierra...

Rechelle AnnShare
Casezy idea / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

How to Factory Reset Your Internet Router                                       

Zayan GuedimShare
OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Latest Chrome Update Bug Wipes Data in Some Android Apps         

Sumbo BelloShare
Computer viruses are everywhere these days, so it's important to stay ahead of the newest threats. | Image By siiixth | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Learn the Differences Between Spyware, Viruses, and Scareware

Juliet ChildersShare
Sharaf Maksumov / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Adobe's Latest AI Tool can Identify Photoshopped Faces             

Zayan GuedimShare
Koshiro K / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Report Shows Symbiotic Relationship Between Google and Amazon

Edgy UniverseShare
How long until all employment services are done by machines? | Monster Ztudio | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Career Site "Gloat" Seeks to Use AI as Tinder for Recruitment

Juliet ChildersShare
Canadadude3D / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Security Researchers Discover Adware-Infected Android Apps     

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 3 min read

Outdated Marketing Strategies You Should Stop Using                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Designer491 | Shutterstock.com
Uncategorized 9 min read

10 Working Strategies to Grow Your YouTube Channel                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Beros919 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

5 Ways Automation is Changing job Applications                             

Juliet ChildersShare
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Partners Program Announces new Requirements                     

Edgy UniverseShare
BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Ads Extends Bid Simulator and Budget Simulator Support

Edgy UniverseShare
Julia Tim | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

How to Boost Your Facebook Organic Reach                                         

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.