search
Marketing 2 min read

Google Ads Introduces New Government Services Policy

Google Ads is introducing a new government services policy to prevent businesses from promoting services that can be obtained directly from the government.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Mar 24, 2020 at 5:30 am GMT
BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com

BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com

Google Ads has introduced a new government services policy to take effect from May 2020.

Lots of people don’t relish the idea of waiting in line for government documents or services, and that’s not surprising.

The process can be exhausting. Whether you’ve to renew your license at the DMV or wait at the City Hall for a permit, most people would instead delegate these errands to other parties.

As a result, companies exist that manage the application for government documents on behalf of their customers. What’s more, some of these businesses use Google Ads to advertise their services.

But that’s about to change.

Starting in May 2020, Google will update its Other restricted businesses policy to include Government Documents and Official Services. In other words, Google Ad will no longer promote documents or services that can be obtained directly from the government.

The tech company wrote in a blog post:

“Google will no longer allow ads for documents and/or services that can be obtained directly from a government or a delegated provider. This includes offers of assistance to obtain these products or services.”

Here’s what you should know about the new policy.

About Google Ads’ New Government Services Policy

The policy will prohibit the promotion of documents and services that facilitates specific actions.

These include acquisition, renewal, replacement, or looking up of documents that can be obtained from a government. Also, Google points out that the policy will apply irrespective of the price that advertisers charges for the service.

Examples of the affected services include:

  • Passports and other forms of national ID
  • Proof of permanent residency
  • Proof of immigration status/registration
  • Driving license
  • Visas and Electronic Travel Authorizations (ETAs)
  • Social security cards
  • Hunting or fishing licenses
  • Gun licenses or registration

Aside from these documents, the policy also extends to information from official registries. These include birth certificates, military records, and marriage certificates.

With that said, the policy doesn’t restrict specific professional services where the focus is on consultation. For instance, immigration lawyers, tax preparation services, legal services, among others, are in the clear.

According to the tech company, violation of the new government services policy will be non-egregious. So, it wouldn’t lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. However, repeated offenses could lead to account suspension.

Finally, Google says that it would start enforcing the policy on 26 May 2020.

Read More: Google Launches New Search Experience for Coronavirus Queries

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Black Salmon / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

Improving Your Brand Awareness With Impressions Marketing       

Edgy UniverseShare
BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Ads Introduces an Easier way to Share Audience List     

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Google Ads now Allows Cross Account Analysis for Manager Accoun...

Sumbo BelloShare
BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Ads Extends Bid Simulator and Budget Simulator Support

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Google Ads to end Accelerated Budget Delivery by October 14th

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 2 min read

Google Expands Placement Options for Its App Ads                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Partners Program Announces new Requirements                     

Edgy UniverseShare
PixieMe / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Ads Expands Optimization Score to Include Display Campaign...

Edgy UniverseShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Google Rolls Out Combined Audience Targeting                                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 3 min read

Outdated Marketing Strategies You Should Stop Using                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Google Rolls out new Features to Improve Keyword Recommendations

Sumbo BelloShare
Koshiro K / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Report Shows Symbiotic Relationship Between Google and Amazon

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.