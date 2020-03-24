Google Ads Introduces New Government Services Policy

Google Ads has introduced a new government services policy to take effect from May 2020.

Lots of people don’t relish the idea of waiting in line for government documents or services, and that’s not surprising.

The process can be exhausting. Whether you’ve to renew your license at the DMV or wait at the City Hall for a permit, most people would instead delegate these errands to other parties.

As a result, companies exist that manage the application for government documents on behalf of their customers. What’s more, some of these businesses use Google Ads to advertise their services.

But that’s about to change.

Starting in May 2020, Google will update its Other restricted businesses policy to include Government Documents and Official Services. In other words, Google Ad will no longer promote documents or services that can be obtained directly from the government.

The tech company wrote in a blog post:

“Google will no longer allow ads for documents and/or services that can be obtained directly from a government or a delegated provider. This includes offers of assistance to obtain these products or services.”

Here’s what you should know about the new policy.

About Google Ads’ New Government Services Policy

The policy will prohibit the promotion of documents and services that facilitates specific actions.

These include acquisition, renewal, replacement, or looking up of documents that can be obtained from a government. Also, Google points out that the policy will apply irrespective of the price that advertisers charges for the service.

Examples of the affected services include:

Passports and other forms of national ID

Proof of permanent residency

Proof of immigration status/registration

Driving license

Visas and Electronic Travel Authorizations (ETAs)

Social security cards

Hunting or fishing licenses

Gun licenses or registration

Aside from these documents, the policy also extends to information from official registries. These include birth certificates, military records, and marriage certificates.

With that said, the policy doesn’t restrict specific professional services where the focus is on consultation. For instance, immigration lawyers, tax preparation services, legal services, among others, are in the clear.

According to the tech company, violation of the new government services policy will be non-egregious. So, it wouldn’t lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. However, repeated offenses could lead to account suspension.

Finally, Google says that it would start enforcing the policy on 26 May 2020.

