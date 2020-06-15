Google Updates Advertising Policies, Bans Certain Categories

Google has updated its advertising policies to prevent advertisers from targeting people based on zip code, gender, and marital status, to name a few.

Back in March 2019, Facebook updated its advertising policies to prohibit certain categories.

According to the rules, advertisers could no longer leverage targeting of age, race, or gender for housing, employment, and credit-related ads. The policy was a result of a settlement with NFHA, CWA, ACLU, and a few others.

A little over a year later, Google is introducing similar advertising policies. Last week, Google Ads announced an update to its ad policies.

In a blog post announcement, Vice President of Product Management, Ads Privacy and Safety in the company, Scott Spencer said:

“To further improve access to housing, employment, and credit opportunities, we are introducing a new personalized advertising policy for certain types of ads.”

The company is removing specific demographic targeting criteria for advertisers operating in categories such as employment, housing, and credit opportunities.

Here’s the break down of the announcement.

About the Update to Google’s Advertising Policies

According to the policy, employment, housing, and credit, advertisers can no longer target or exclude ads based on demographics. These include gender, age, parental status, marital status, or zip code.

The new policies add to an existing one that prevents marketers from targeting based on religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, national origin, or disability.

Although the coronavirus pandemic could make the timeline of ad policy difficult for advertisers, Google is not wasting any time. The changes will roll out very soon.

The announcement reads:

“… we plan to roll out this update in the U.S. and Canada as soon as possible and, in any event, by the end of this year.”

Google stated that it had been working on the changes for a while now. The tech company said it sought guidance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on the policies.

The tech giant further said it would notify affected advertisers about the potential impact on their campaign in the coming weeks.

Read More: Google Releases Report on how it Fought Webspam in 2019