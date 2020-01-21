search
Technology 3 min read

Google's AlphaZero Learns to Control Quantum Computers

Google's AlphaZero has not only conquered games like chess, Go, and Shogi, it's now also being trained by researchers to control quantum computers.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jan 21, 2020 at 11:45 am GMT
John Williams RUS / Shutterstock.com

John Williams RUS / Shutterstock.com

In 2017, Google‘s AlphaZero destroyed the highest-rated chess engine, Stockfish, in a 100-game match-up. What’s more, the AI spent only four hours learning before demolishing the best chess program ever built.

Now a team of researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark is using the same algorithm to control a quantum computer.

Quantum computers are the future of computing. While classical computers can theoretically solve the same problems as quantum processors, they’ll require a ridiculous amount of time and energy.

So, it’s not surprising that research groups across the world are working to build these powerful systems. And the team at Aarhus University in Denmark happens to fall in this category.

Under the direction of Professor Jacob Sherson, the Aarhus researchers used the AlphaZero to learn to control a quantum system.

Here’s how that happened.

How AlphaZero Learned to Control Quantum Computers

AlphaZero can learn on its own without human intervention.

In other words, no one taught AlphaZero chess to beat Stockfish, at least not in the traditional sense. There was neither an endgame table nor a complicated algorithm analyzing the differences between the chess pieces.

Instead, the AI used a type of machine learning called reinforcement learning to teach itself. And it worked well.

Aside from beating humans and computer programs at Chess, AlphaZero has also excelled at other games such as Go and Shogi. The AI is so impressive that Danish grandmaster, Peter Heine Nielsen, described it as a superior alien species sent to beat us at Chess.

Using computer simulations, the researchers demonstrated the broad capability of AlphaZero in quantum computing. They used three different control problems that could each potentially play a role in quantum systems.

Although AlphaZero is good on its own, the AI proved to be significantly better with a specialized quantum optimization algorithm.

Professor Jacob Sherson noted:

“This indicates that we are still in need of human skill and expertise and that the goal of the future should be to understand and develop hybrid intelligence interfaces that optimally exploit the strengths of both.”

To speed up the development process in this field, the team has made the code openly available. And several major tech companies with quantum laboratories expressed interest within hours.

So it will probably not be long until these methods find use in practical experiments across the world,” Jacob concluded.

Read More: New AlphaGo Zero “Unsupervised”; AI is 100X Better While Using 10% Computing Power

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

13_Phunkod / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google To Integrate Package Tracking Into Search Results         

Edgy UniverseShare
Adobe Flash logo | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Google to Stop Indexing Flash Content in Search                           

Sumbo BelloShare
Stock_photo_world | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

The Trump Administration Could use Palantir Technologies         

William McKinneyShare
Chakrapong Zyn | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Bio-monitoring Contact Lenses Improve Diabetes Treatment         

John NShare
Frederic Legrand - COMEO / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Facebook Acquires Cloud Video Gaming Company PlayGiga               

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 5 min read

Boosting Your Content Marketing Tactics with Artificial Intellig...

Edgy UniverseShare
Prototype microwave circulator next to an Australian five cent piece | Steve Waddy/University of Sydney | sydney.edu.au
Science 3 min read

Microwave Circulator Invented to Help Scale-Up Quantum Computing

Rechelle AnnShare
shuttersv / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

Facebook Introduces New Policy to Ban Deepfake Videos               

Sumbo BelloShare
Zapp2Photo | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

How AI and Clean Energy can Reduce Overpopulation Woes             

Juliet ChildersShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 3 min read

Benefits of Artificial Intelligence in the eCommerce Industry

Edgy UniverseShare
Capt. Richard Reinert, 30th Medical Operations Squadron optometry element chief, simulates using a retinal camera | Vandenberg Air Force Base | www.vandenberg.af.mil
Science 4 min read

Google AI Predicts Heart Disease and Stroke From Retinal Images

Rechelle AnnShare
Mozilla has just announced that future versions of its Firefox browser will block all ad tracking by default. | Image by Geralt | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Mozilla Firefox to Block ad Trackers in new Settings                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Aroonroj | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

How Google Feels About Content Length: Part 4 of our SEMrush…...

Edgy UniverseShare
Lumen Photos | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Threat of AR Hacking Fixable With Machine Learning                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Milan Rademakers / Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Japanese Taxis Use Facial Recognition to Create Targeted Ads 

Sumbo BelloShare
Glass Enterprise AGCO
Technology 5 min read

Look out! Google Glass is Back With Enterprise Edition             

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.