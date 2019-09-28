search
Culture 5 min read

How Countries use Social Media Manipulation to Influence People

Oxford researchers reported that the number of countries using social media manipulation to influence public opinion has increased significantly this year.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Sep 28, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Cyber troops use different messaging and valence strategies in their social media manipulation campaigns | Image courtesy of Oxford University/ Oxford Internet Institute

A report released by researchers at Oxford University‘s Oxford Internet Institute revealed that the number of governments using social media manipulation campaigns has nearly doubled this year.

Oxford’s Samantha Bradshaw and Philip Howard have monitored how governments and political parties manipulate social media for the past three years. Their study includes analysis of the computational propaganda trends and the evolution of tools, strategies, and resources used by these parties.

In the past two years alone, the researchers reported a 150 percent increase in the countries using organized social media manipulation campaigns. From just 28 last 2017, the number of countries rose to 70 this 2019, up by 22 from last year’s 48 countries.

The team wrote in their “2019 Global Inventory of Organized Social Media Manipulation” report:

“Although propaganda has always been a part of political discourse, the deep and wide-ranging scope of these campaigns raise critical public interest concerns.”

Computational Propaganda: Social Media Manipulation

In a separate paper published in the Oxford Scholarship Online, Howard and his co-author Samuel Woolley described computational propaganda as a new form of political manipulation that takes place over the Internet.

“The term describes the assemblage of social media platforms, autonomous agents, algorithms, and big data tasked with the manipulation of public opinion,” the researchers noted.

In their recent report, Howard and Bradshaw examined the formal organization of cyber troops (government or political party actors that uses social media manipulation to shape public opinion) globally, and how they boost their political objectives using computational propaganda.

The researchers found evidence of social media manipulation campaigns in 70 countries which include Australia, China, Germany, India, Israel, Malaysia, North and South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, United Kingdom, and the United States, to name a few.

Authoritarian countries using social media manipulation to control information | Image courtesy of Oxford University/ Oxford Internet Institute

Some of the political parties this year are allegedly experimenting with the tools and techniques of computational propaganda to control information during elections. Below are the other key findings from the study:

  • In each of the 70 countries, there’s one political party or government agency that uses social media to influence public attitudes domestically.
  • Authoritarian regimes use social media as a tool of information control in three distinct ways: to suppress fundamental human rights, discredit political opponents, and drown out dissenting opinions.
  • Advanced state actors use computational propaganda for foreign influence operations. Facebook and Twitter named seven countries who use social media to influence their global audience. The list includes China, India, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela.
  • China is now a major player in the global disinformation order, using computational propaganda in Internet platforms like Weibo, WeChat, and QQ.
  • Facebook is still the favorite platform for social media manipulation in 56 countries.
Prominent platforms for social media manipulation | Image courtesy of Oxford University/ Oxford Internet Institute

Computational Propaganda Strategies, Tools, and Techniques

Fake accounts have been mainly used to spread disinformation online | Image courtesy of Oxford University/ Oxford Internet Institute

The Oxford researchers also found that sophisticated actors use fake accounts to spread disinformation. In the three years they’ve been monitoring these cyber troops, Howard and Bradshaw were able to track the prevalence of three kinds of fake accounts: bot, human, and cyborg.

Evidence suggests that bot accounts have been used in 50 countries, while human fake accounts used for posting comments or tweets have been heavily utilized in 60 countries. The researchers noted that the cyborg accounts, which merged automation with human curation, were also found to be used in computational propaganda.

Cyber troops also use stolen or hacked accounts as part of their online propaganda campaigns. This discovery further emphasized the interconnectivity of computational propaganda with traditional forms of cyberhacking.

According to the report, 71 percent of cyber troops use social media manipulation to spread pro-government or pro-party propaganda, while 89 percent use it to attack their political opponents. The other 34 percent use it as a tool to spread polarizing messages which aim to create social divisions.

The researchers also specified the communication strategies used by these cyber troops. They’ve been categorized into five categories, which include:

  • the creation of disinformation of manipulated media;
  • mass-reporting of content accounts;
  • data-driven strategies;
  • trolling, doxing, or harassment;
  • amplifying content and media content.

Seventy-five percent of the countries on this year’s list manipulate social media information to mislead people. Sixty-eight percent of the countries use state-sponsored trolling to target political dissidents, while 73 percent amplify their messages and content through flooding hashtags.

The researchers noted that computational propaganda has now become a regular part of the digital public sphere and it will continue to evolve in conjunction with new technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the Internet of Things. The researchers concluded:

“A strong democracy requires access to high-quality information and an ability for citizens to come together to debate, discuss, deliberate, empathize, and make concessions. Are social media platforms really creating a space for public deliberation and democracy? Or are they amplifying content that keeps citizens addicted, disinformed, and angry?”

Read More: BBC Joins Tech Companies In The Fight Against Fake News

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

It's Time to Stop Trusting the Verge on Their Google Articles
Technology 15 min read

It's Time to Stop Trusting the Verge on Their Google Articles

Alexander DeShare
Kirill Kurashov | Shutterstock.com | Image Edited by Edgy Labs
Technology 4 min read

Why Scientists Make Real Animals Interact With VR in the Lab 

Juliet ChildersShare
Andrush | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Why Razer and THX Could Dominate VR Development                           

John NShare
Yotpo | Yotpo.com
Marketing 2 min read

Content Marketing Startup Yotpo Closed a $51 Million Funding Roun...

Chris ParbeyShare
Today, America's birthday, is one of the most important on the American calendar. But what will it look like in 30 years time? | Image by PHILIPIMAGE | Shutterstock
Technology 9 min read

5 Ways 2050 July 4th Celebrations Will be Different                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Play Labs | Gamelab.mit.edu
Technology 4 min read

MIT Game Lab Might Fund Your Gamifying AR, VR, or AI…...

William McKinneyShare
Vasilyev Alexandr | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

3 Content Creation AI That can Write a Story for you                 

Chris ParbeyShare
Google Headquarters | Shawn Collins | Flickr.com
Technology 2 min read

Pentagon AI Project Triggered Mass Resignation at Google         

Rechelle AnnShare
Today, IoT devices are everywhere. To get the most out of your money, it pays to know exactly what IoT devices to invest in. | Image by zhu difeng | Shutterstock
Technology 6 min read

5 IoT Devices you Should be Investing in                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Nvidia GeForce NOW | YouTube.com
Technology 5 min read

Nvidia Remote Cloud Gaming Means Nvidia GeForce Experience Withou...

William McKinneyShare
Ex Machina | http://exmachina-movie.com/
Science 4 min read

Synthetic Muscle: Another Breakthrough Development in Robotics

Rechelle AnnShare
The Next Web | thenextweb.com
Technology 4 min read

TNW New York: Speakers, Roundtables, Stage Programs and Other Det...

Rechelle AnnShare
In a world first, Estonia is using Artificial intelligence to weigh in on legal proceedings. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Estonia is Using AI To Help Clear Legal Backlog                           

Sumbo BelloShare
Garagestock | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Key Highlights From HubSpot's "The New Age of SEO"                     

Chris ParbeyShare
Elon Musk | TED Talks | Ted.com/talks
Technology 3 min read

Elon Musk Urges Caution With AI Software                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Autonomous AI weapons are a very real threat of future conflicts. To counteract this, the world's leading AI companies and experts have signed a pledge to refuse to be involved in the creation of autonomous AI weapons. | Image By Josh McCann | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Researchers Pledge to not Develop Autonomous AI Weapons           

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.