search
Marketing 2 min read

New Report Shows How Mobile Video Monetization Evolved in 2019

A study revealed that mobile video monetization efforts have grown significantly this year due to the increasing popularity of mobile devices.

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Dec 01, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Anikei / Shutterstock.com

Anikei / Shutterstock.com

A recent report eMarketer report suggests that mobile video monetization opportunities abound in 2019. And here’s why.

Mobile videos are increasingly getting popular.

In the United States, 8 in 10 smartphone users – a staggering 191 million people – reportedly watch mobile videos. What’s more, an average adult in the U.S. spends 40 minutes a day watching mobile videos, says the report.

Not only are we watching more clips on Facebook and YouTube, but we’re more willing to pay for them. According to eMarketer, people now view more premium content than ever before.

We’re talking about over-the-top content from streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO, Hulu, Disney+, among others.

As of 2019, there are 182 million OTT subscribers in the United States. Furthermore, a large number of viewing occurred on mobile devices.

Data from Netflix suggests that 20 percent of viewing occurs on smartphones. Also, at least 50 percent of subscribers log in from mobile devices at least once a month.

It gets better.

Thanks to the recent launch of commercial 5G services in the U.S., mobile video viewing is set to increase. With 20-times the speed of the current network, 5G could usher in AR/VR in OTT video streaming.

This brings us to mobile video monetization. How are mobile video platforms monetizing?

The Current Monetization Models

Depending on the platform, video content providers use one of three video monetization models.

Big OTT players like Netflix and Amazon Prime use Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD). It provides access to unlimited content after paying specific subscription fees.

Transactional Video, on the other hand, on Demand offers is more limited. Users have to pay a one-time fee to download content.

Meanwhile, Advertising Video on Demand, which YouTube uses, has a massive audience. Viewers can watch videos for free, but with ads frequently popping up.

According to eMarketer’s estimate, half of all mobile video ads are served on video platforms – $11 billion in 2019. And YouTube received the most substantial single portion of the ad spends.

Read More: Video Monetization: How To Earn Money From Your Online Videos

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

IKEA AR Catalog | Businessesinsider.com
Marketing 5 min read

7 Technologies Driving the Future of Social Media                       

Chris ParbeyShare
FeatureFlash Photo Agency | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

New Molecular Printing Technology Brings Us One Step Closer to We...

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 2 min read

Facebook Will be Rebranding Instagram and WhatsApp                     

Sumbo BelloShare
RusskyMaverick | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Internet Restricted Worldwide as Russia Moves to Block Proxies an...

Juliet ChildersShare
Blue Planet Studio | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

3 Reasons why the FCC is Investing $2b to Bring Broadband…...

Juliet ChildersShare
Mark Van Scyoc | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Net Neutrality: Who is Pushing Back on the Ajit Pai Regulatory…...

Brett ForsbergShare
Chinnapong | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Facebook to Roll Out Job Posts in 40 New Countries                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Practically every game in this year's World Cup has involved VAR in some way. But, is it playing too much of a role in modern soccer? | Image by wavebreakmedia | Shutterstock
Technology 11 min read

How World Cup Tech is Changing the Game                                           

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Spend Less Money on Traditional Adverts and More Time on Social…...

Chris ParbeyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 2 min read

More People are Now Using Voice Assistants Regularly                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researcher Discovers Hurricane can Trigger Seismic Activities

Sumbo BelloShare
Taromanaiai | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

What Facebook Food Ordering Means for its Long-term e-Commerce St...

Chris ParbeyShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Why Facebook is Investing in Natural Language Processing         

Sumbo BelloShare
Closeup image of the NPR site | Gil C | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 6 min read

How NPR Tiny Desk Concerts Leverage Their Audience for Artists

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 3 min read

Analyzing Video Game Player Engagement to Increase Gaming Reven...

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Google Releases An Open-Source Deepfake Database                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.