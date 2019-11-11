search
Culture 2 min read

Not "Commercially Viable" YouTube Accounts May Get Deleted Soon

YouTube's new policy that will take effect this December could get channels and YouTube accounts that are not commercially viable deleted from the platform.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 11, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Google can now terminate YouTube accounts that are not “commercially viable.”

Last week, YouTube sent emails to its users, notifying them of an update in the site’s term of service. According to the video streaming giant, the summary is designed to help platform users understand some critical updates of YouTube’s terms.

It covers sections that range from “Use of the Service” to “Content and Conduct.” However, a part of the document that has content creators freaking out is the “Account Suspension and Termination.”

Under the subheader “Termination by YouTube for Service Changes,” the YouTube wrote:

“YouTube may terminate your access, or your Google account’s access to all or part of the Service if YouTube believes, in its sole discretion, that provision of the Service to you is no longer commercially viable.”

The vague use of the word “commercially viable” seems to have confused the platform users.

What it Means to Have “Commercially Viable” YouTube Accounts

There are tons of speculations on what it means to have a “commercially viable” YouTube account.

It suggests that the platform can terminate the account of creators whose videos or live streams aren’t generating ad revenue. However, since the keyword here is “YouTube account,” and not “content creator account,” viewers may not be in the clear.

So, users that view lots of content on YouTube without monetizing can have their accounts removed too.

But, we could also read the updated terms from a positive perspective.

Recently, YouTube has been cracking down on content with hate speech. By introducing the “commercial viability” term, the platform may be giving itself the ability to terminate accounts that create hate content.

Also, note that the document says that YouTube can terminate your Google account as well. Along with the YouTube account, you could also lose your Documents, Gmail, and Google Photos.

Read More: Youtube Videos Demonetized for Using Gender-Related Words

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 2 min read

Google Cancels Trips Mobile App, Launches new Google Travel   

Rechelle AnnShare
Concept Creator | YouTube.com
Technology 7 min read

Everything Google Pixel 2: Where to Watch Event, Details, and Liv...

Edgy UniverseShare
Google's rich results feature completely changes how questions are answered by the search machine. Here's everything you need to know about the update. | Image via Arthur Stock | Shutterstock
Marketing 3 min read

Beyond Snippets: Introducing Google Q&A and Rich Results

Zayan GuedimShare
Tiny Sorter | Image courtesy of experiments.withgoogle.com
Technology 2 min read

Teachable Machine Gets New Features For Training AI Models     

Sumbo BelloShare
Google Home Smart Speaker | Smarthomeguide.net
Technology 3 min read

2017 Looks Better Already: two Google Homes Fall in Love         

William McKinneyShare
Esther Vargas | Flickr.com
Technology 3 min read

YouTube's Firearms Video ban Forces gun Vloggers to PornHub   

Rechelle AnnShare
Garagestock | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Key Highlights From HubSpot's "The New Age of SEO"                     

Chris ParbeyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Huawei ArkOS Leak: An iOS Look-alike That’s Based on Android

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

IKEA to Meet its Energy Production Goal by End of 2019             

Rechelle AnnShare
As Google celebrates its 20th anniversary, we look at how the search engine will continue to influence our world. | Image via Google
Technology 6 min read

Google's Future of Search Event Shows its Plans for the Upcoming...

Rechelle AnnShare
Pixabay.com
Marketing 5 min read

SEMrush SEO Report Analysis Part 5: On-Page SEO you Will Rank…...

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Huawei to Launch New Devices Powered by its In-House OS           

Sumbo BelloShare
Google wants to make cloud computing safer than ever. | Pixabay
Technology 2 min read

Google Uses Asylo System to Boost Cloud Cybersecurity               

Rechelle AnnShare
Google Doc's lacking grammar-checking features are getting an update with a new machine learning based AI. | Image By BigTunaOnline | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Google Docs Gets a Machine Translation AI Grammar Tool             

Juliet ChildersShare
Google's just announced the expedited shut down of Google+ after news broke of another data breach
Technology 3 min read

Google to Expedite Google+ Shut Down After Another Data Breach

Rechelle AnnShare
Image By Syda Productions | Shutterstock
Marketing 10 min read

How to Know the Difference Between SEO and SEM                             

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.