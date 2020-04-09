search
Marketing 3 min read

How Social Influencers are Adapting to COVID-19 Pandemic

With more businesses reducing their marketing spend during these challenging times, social influencers are adapting to become more useful.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Apr 09, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

Social influencers have adapted to continue producing results during the coronavirus pandemic. But how?

The current global shutdown has forced businesses to cut their influencer marketing spend, and that’s not surprising. A vast number of these campaigns were supposed to promote future events that are no longer happening.

Moreover, the pandemic has overtly affected specific industries that depend on influencers. These include the travel and hospitality industry, among others. Meanwhile, brands are reluctant to invest in campaigns that they can’t always track to sales during this period of uncertainty.

Yet, it seems the global influencer community would still be one of the unlikely winners when the isolation is over.

According to Influence Central, influencers have become thriving sources on news, advice, and reassurance in the COVID-19 crisis.

Thirty-six percent of U.S. influencers are seeing a significant increase in impression and engagement withing their Instagram account. The figure is similar on Facebook too. What’s more, roughly 87 percent of influencer respondents are buying more online and discussing it with their communities every day.

So, how are these influencers adapting to changing consumer behavior?

4 Ways Social Influencers are Adapting to Coronavirus

Here are four reasons that influencer marketing is thriving during the current pandemic.

1. The Growing Popularity of Live-streaming

Lots of influencers depend on live streams to talk and interact in real-time. But global self-isolation may have raised the number even further.

The reason for this surge is simple. People in isolation are now looking to build and maintain connections with other people. This, in turn, led to a rise in live-streaming across various platforms.

For example, live streaming platform, Twitch reported a 10 percent increase in viewership during the weekend of March 14th.

In the coming weeks, we could see more of this type of content, a report suggests.

2. Brand Purpose Comes to the Forefront

Companies have always used to influencers to pass a specific message across to a broad group of audience. And that’s what they’re doing now.

In Finland, the government has enlisted influencers to help spread information about the pandemic. Similarly, the WHO has involved several global influencers in the Safe Hands Challenge — a campaign about getting people to wash their hands to fight coronavirus.

Moving forward, brands can get into these types of partnerships. They could use influencers to pass a positive message to the audience as well as generate funds for those in need.

3. Increase in TikTok Engagement

The overall use of social media is up during the current lockdown. But, specific platforms like TikTok see a more significant spike.

According to MBW, the social media app got up to 6.2 million downloads in the United States last month. That’s a 27 percent increase compared with February’s 4.9 million downloads.

Many users are using the short-form video as a form of escape. However, coronavirus-related content is also growing, with influencers starting or popularizing the trend.

Engagement on sponsored posts has increases as more people download TikTok and spend time scrolling. A study revealed a 27 percent increase in sponsored post engagement between February and March.

4. Social influencers Shift to Solution-Based Content

Some social influencers are shifting to solution-based content, such as instructional or tutorial-style guidance. At the same time, others are turning to more interactive and community building content.

For example, Influencer Intelligence reported that Influencers are using Instagram Stories and other interactive content. The report further suggested that this could be a way for brands to connect with customers in the coming weeks.

Read More: Publishing Groups Want Ads Alongside Coronavirus Content

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Triff / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

GMB Launches new Post Type for COVID-19-Related Announcements

Edgy UniverseShare
Chinnapong | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Facebook to Roll Out Job Posts in 40 New Countries                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Model and Illustration by Trevor Smale via Open Source Ventilator
Technology 3 min read

How Fast can we Deploy an Open-Source 3D-Printed Ventilator? 

Rechelle AnnShare
one photo / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Native Advertising Builds Credibility, Says New Study               

Edgy UniverseShare
Ascannio / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Uncover Major TikTok Security Flaws                           

Sumbo BelloShare
chrisdorney / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

NHS Information to Appear in the UK Google Search Results       

Sumbo BelloShare
I'm Friday | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 6 min read

Use Facebook Live to Build Your Email Subscription List           

Chris ParbeyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Amazon's new Sponsored Display Ads Offers Product Targeting Tools

Sumbo BelloShare
Mehaniq / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

TikTok Will Enable Users to add Direct Website Links to Their…...

Edgy UniverseShare
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

New Australian Law to Disable Encryption Protections of Tech Comp...

Rechelle AnnShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Facebook Develops a Face De-Identification Technology for Videos

Rechelle AnnShare
geralt / Pixabay
Technology 2 min read

Facebook To Announce Its Libra Cryptocurrency This Week           

Sumbo BelloShare
Yahoo Messenger: have you ever used it? | BigTunaOnline | Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

Goodbye Yahoo Messenger, Hello "Squirrel"and Alternatives       

Juliet ChildersShare
shuttersv / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

Facebook Introduces New Policy to Ban Deepfake Videos               

Sumbo BelloShare
Upfluence is one of the trailblazers when it comes to SAAS tools. We had the privilege of sitting down with one of its founders to inform you on all things Upfluence.
Marketing 5 min read

Upfluence: the All-in-One SaaS Tool for Influencer Marketing 

Juliet ChildersShare
TTstudio | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

The Unexpected Side Effects of Cleaning Urban Air Pollution   

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.