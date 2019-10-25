How to be a Successful Social Media Content Creator

Are you considering becoming a social media content creator? Well, that’s not surprising.

In 2016, Twitter said that 66 percent of people found a new business on its platform. Sixty-nine percent of users purchased a product after seeing a tweet too.

While the potential of social media content economy is not in doubt, being successful at creating these posts may be.

According to Forbes, content providers don’t earn enough for their content. Also, consumers usually waste hours reading poor quality content while advertisers pay a lot of money with little result.

It’s all a mess, we know.

Despite the challenging situation, you can still be the best content creator out there. All it takes is a little time, effort, and discipline.

Before we delve into the subject matter, let’s begin with to a fundamental question:

What is a Social Media Content Creator?

A content creator for social media is someone that’s responsible for contributing information to any social networking platform. From entertaining to educational material, the posts are supposed to cater to the interest and challenges of a target audience.

Social media content can exist in different forms. While the text is the traditional form, businesses now engage their social media followers using videos, photos, and infographics.

Whether you’re part of a marketing team or flying solo, this guide will help you become the best content creator for any social networking site.

Let’s jump right in.

5 Tips To Become a Successful Social Media Content Creator

Outlined below are five tips to help you create great social media content that’ll generate engagement and leads.

1. Keep Up With Industry Trends

You may be tempted to focus on what’s immediately relevant to you. That’s a bad idea.

As a content creator for social media, you’re the voice of a brand on social networking sites. That means you have to display a high degree of knowledge of happenings in your niche.

How can you get the requisite information, you ask?

Read up and listen socially.

Read everything that’s happening in your field. Also, follow industry experts in your niche to gain an insight into what’s going on and what’s about to change.

From the relevant news to the latest discoveries, access to up-to-date information will enable you to share what’s essential to your business.

Moreover, posting content about your brand alone can come off as a little self-involved, don’t you think?

2. Know Your Audience

This may be the most crucial task that you must undertake as a content creator. To create posts that’ll resonate with your audience, you must know them first.

Start with the age group, gender, and location, then dig deeper. Understand their motivation, reporting relationships, social activities, and much more. In the end, you would have created posts that your audience cares about.

The alternative is to make broad assumptions about your target audience and sound like other content creators in your niche.

3. Find Your Voice

The fact that you’re creating materials for brands on social media platforms doesn’t mean your content has to be dry, plodding, and lifeless. Use your voice to give your post a personality.

Yes, the brand you write for may restrict you from sharing opinions or overly informal content. However, you can still share your unique perspective via your post.

To do this, you must figure out how to blend your brand’s guidelines with your creativity. Don’t forget to maintain a consistent voice.

4. Create Attention-Grabbing Content

The best content creators are proficient digital conversationalists. They excel at creating concise copies that elicit emotion from their audience, and you must learn to do the same.

Aside from communicating in writing, you could also use any tool at your disposal to get your message across in a clear, engaging way. These include GIFs, videos, pictures, stickers, and emojis.

For example, tweets with images receive 150 percent more re-tweets. Also, 87 percent of the Facebook page’s engagement happens on photo posts.

5. Measure Result

It’s not enough to write; you must also monitor your performance. How else will you know if your social media strategy is effective?

Consider collecting information about your reach as well as engagement.

Reach is a measure of your potential audience size. It tells you the number of social media users that have access to your content.

However, engagement may be the most vital metric to consider. Engaging content often inspires clicks, replies, comments, and sharing.

The difference between your reach and engagement will help you understand what your audience enjoys. And this will help you become a better content creator for social media.

