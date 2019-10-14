search
Technology 3 min read

Humans and Technology: Where to Draw the Line

With the rise of AI and supercomputing, will humans soon swap roles with technology and become the used rather than the user?

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Oct 14, 2019 at 9:45 am GMT
As technology advances, our role within society may soon begin to change entirely. ¦ Shutterstock

As technology advances, our role within society may soon begin to change entirely. ¦ Shutterstock

When it comes to humans and technology, results are often a mixed bag. People’s usage of technology determines whether it acts as an add-on to human social interactions or replaces them.

But it’s perhaps the relationship between humans and technology itself that needs extra focus.

Given the increasing ubiquity of technology, humans have come to have a symbiotic relationship with it. We enhance technology to, in turn, give back and enhance our life.

While this coevolution is beneficial to both, the mutual dependence between humans and technology is starting to lose balance.

With the rise of AI, Big Data, and Quantum Computing, technology is starting to use us.

Humans and Technology Role Reversal

If the World Wide Web isn’t what it’s inventor intended it for, it’s mainly because of us.

We are to blame for any abuse and misuse of the Web and other tech artifacts, but what if we find ourselves a tool in the hand of technology?

Dionysios S. Demetis is a lecturer in management systems at Hull University Business School, and Allen S. Lee is a professor of information systems at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Business School.

Demetis and Lee have worked together before on a theory about a set of requirements for information systems sciences.

Building on this previous work, the two researchers have taken on a new problem in their paper:

“Humans can now be considered artifacts shaped and used by technology.

The role reversal has considerable implications for the field of information systems that has thus far focused only on the use of the IT artifact by humans.”

Not only are algorithms and robots taking over jobs, but they’re also shaping every other aspect of modern life due to the decision-making power we’re granting to them.

We rely more and more on algorithmic decision-making.

In courtrooms, AI can help judges to detect lies, and replace lawyers with cheaper algorithms. In hospitals, AI software can interpret medical images to diagnose diseases and personalize treatment. Machine Learning algorithms shape our social media feed and recommend music to listen to, movies to watch, and items to buy.

Giving algorithms free rein and letting them make decisions for us could lead to several unintended scenarios.

In an article published in The Conversation, Demetis wrote:

“The roles of information technology and humans have been reversed. In the past, we humans used technology as a tool. Now, technology has advanced to the point where it is using and even controlling us. We humans are not merely cut off from the decisions that machines are making for us but deeply affected by them in unpredictable ways. Instead of being central to the system of decisions that affects us, we are cast out in to its environment.”

An example of the role reversal between technology and users is the 2010 Flash Crash.

In 2010, the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index dipped by about 1,000 points (9 percent of value) in a few minutes, leading the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to conduct a five-month-long investigation.

“ There wasn’t a bug in the programming,” said Demetis: 

“The behavior emerged from the interaction of millions of algorithmic decisions playing off each other in unpredictable ways, following their own logic.”

As technology is making us more and more redundant, we should begin to focus on this symbiotic relationship more. Automation, Big Data, and AI developments could all place humans by the wayside in a matter of years. But is that a choice? Or an inevitability?

Read More: How Super AI is the Modern Midas’ Curse

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

WebAuthn could be a future model. | Tanuha2001 | Shutterstock
Uncategorized 2 min read

Mozilla Firefox Wants to Eliminate Passwords With Web Authn   

Juliet ChildersShare
Pixabay
Technology 2 min read

RISE 2017: Join in With the Northeast's Prestige Technology Event

StephanieShare
IBM Watson is now more prevalent and bigger than ever ¦ IBM
Technology 2 min read

IBM Watson Now Available on Microsoft, Amazon & Google Cloud...

Juliet ChildersShare
In the journey towards creating truly immersive VR, a new haptic armband may be a key step. | Image By Andrey Suslov | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New Haptic Armband Gives VR a new Sense of Touch                         

Zayan GuedimShare
El Comandante | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

13 Reasons why Industrial Hemp is the Crop of the Future         

Juliet ChildersShare
Cancer treatment may get a boost thanks to a newly developed video pill which can help detect cancer more efficiently than traditional methods. | Image By Carl Dupont | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Video Pills and Glowing Tumors are the Future of Cancer Diagnosis

Juliet ChildersShare
This new product from Atlassian could be a major contender in this market. ¦ Image via Atlassian
Technology 3 min read

Atlassian Challenges GitHub With new Tool Bitbucket Pipelines

Juliet ChildersShare
The Genomics Firm 23andme is pivoting its business towards medical research thanks to a new merger. | Image By Victor Moussa | Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

23andMe Pivots From Genomics to Medical Research in new Merger

Juliet ChildersShare
Today, IoT devices are everywhere. To get the most out of your money, it pays to know exactly what IoT devices to invest in. | Image by zhu difeng | Shutterstock
Technology 6 min read

5 IoT Devices you Should be Investing in                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Printing out your own bike for $300? This is the future. | Kzenon | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Startup Uses 3D Printing for Low-cost Carbon Fiber Bike Frames

Juliet ChildersShare
What will re-enable traditional computing? Valleytronics or neuromorphics? GiroScience | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Neuromorphic Computing: The Future of Humanity                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Stock_photo_world | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

The Trump Administration Could use Palantir Technologies         

William McKinneyShare
Dotshock | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

5 Changes to the Workplace in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

William McKinneyShare
This release is another major boost for the accessibility sector of Microsoft's ethos. ¦ Image via Microsoft
Technology 3 min read

Microsoft Seeing AI app Enables Photo Exploration via Touch   

Juliet ChildersShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Elon Musk's Neuralink Project is "Coming Soon"                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Pexels | via Pixabay
Technology 4 min read

Why Mandarin is Better Suited for AI Language                               

StephanieShare
Comments (4)
Most Recent most recent
You
  2. Profile Image
    Paul Weidner March 19 at 9:54 am GMT

    Is lie detector proven to be sufficiently reliable enough to replace lawyer in court?

4
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.