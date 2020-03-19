Internet Providers Pledge to Keep Americans Connected

Internet providers in the United States have promised to keep the country connected during the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus case in the United States has already soared past 7,000.

To prevent further spread of the virus, tons of businesses have advised their employees to work from home. Also, schools across the nation have shut down, making a shift to remote learning.

Expectedly, this massive change will take a toll on internet providers in the country. Whether its education, work, or personal health, reasons, more people are likely to use the internet in the coming weeks.

Throw in the number of people under self-quarantine, and the number grows exponentially.

In a statement to the press, the United States’ Federal Communication Commission Chairman, Ajit Pai said:

“As the coronavirus outbreak spreads and causes a series of disruptions to the economic, educational, medical, and civic life of our country, it is imperative that Americans stay connected.”

Luckily, internet providers are stepping up to expand their WiFi hotspot coverage. But there’s more.

Internet Providers Took the “Keep Americans Connected Pledge”

Dozens of telephone and internet providers in the United States have taken the FCC‘s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge.”

The pledge requires that internet providers not terminate the service of customers even if they can’t pay their bills during the current pandemic. Also, companies have to waive late fees that may result from economic circumstances related to coronavirus pandemic.

Finally, the pledge requires that internet providers open their WiFi hotspot to any American that may need the service.

“Broadband will enable them to communicate with their loved ones and doctors, telework,” says Ajit Pai. “[It also ] ensure their children can engage in remote learning and — importantly — take part in the ‘social distancing’ that will be so critical to limiting the spread of this novel coronavirus.”

Some internet companies that have promised to ease people’s burden during this pandemic period include Charter Communication, Comcast, AT&T, Verizon, among others.