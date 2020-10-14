search
The iPhone 12 and Other Highlights from the Apple Event

Sumbo Bello Oct 14, 2020 at 5:45 am GMT
Image Credit: Apple,com

Image Credit: Apple,com

Apple has announce four new iPhone 12 models and a Homepod mini during its Apple Event. Here's a breakdown of everything you missed.

Yesterday, Apple hosted an October event to announce the new iPhone models. Since we’re still observing social distancing, it was a pre-recorded virtual presentation at the Cupertino-based Apple Park.

Apple’s Homepod Mini

A hand with an index finger pressing the homepod mini controls
Image Credit: Apple.com

The event began with the announcement of its new smart speaker — the Homepod Mini. It’s essentially a smaller version of the regular Homepod.

Instead of a display, the Homepod mini has a glowing set of volume control and a touchpad at the top. Like the regular Homepod, the new Homepod mini also focuses heavily on audio quality.

For example, it has a new S5 chip for computational audio. Thanks to the latest processor, the smart speaker will detect its environment to sound as best as it can. Other audio-centric features include:

  • Stereo pair capable
  • Multiroom audio with AirPlay 2
  • Four-microphone design for far-field Siri
  • Full-range driver and dual passive radiators for deep bass and crisp high frequencies

The Homepod mini also has a new intercom feature for families that are deeply integrated into the Apple ecosphere. It provides a way to send messages within connected Apple devices via the new smart speaker.

In the end, Apple stated that the Homepod mini costs $99.

The Four New iPhone 12 Models at the Apple Event

Apple announced four iPhone 12 models at the Tuesday virtual event — iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Along with OLED screens, all four models come with 5G, modern design, and a few camera tricks.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 11 range in red, yellow, blue, green, and grey colors.
Image Credit: Apple.com

The design is a flat-sided shape with an aluminum frame that extends around the sides and new antenna bands for 5G. It also has a unique “Ceramic Shield” glass at the front for better drop protection.

Compared to the iPhone 11’s 720P LCD screen, the new iPhone 12 has a much better display.

It has a 6.1-inch 1080P OLED display with thinner bezels, better brightness, and improved pixel density. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 mini has a smaller 5.4-inch OLED screen.

The camera is the same dual 12-megapixel system as the previous generation. However, it has new features to enable a better low light and portrait shot performance than the iPhone 11’s camera set up.

Perhaps the coolest new feature on the iPhone 12 lineup is Mag Safe. The iPhones’ now have in-built magnets at the back to enable easy alignment with wireless chargers.

But the Mag Safe’s function extends beyond wireless charging. Apple showed off a wide range of accessories, including a new Apple Wallet.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini cost $799 and $699, respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro showing the triple camera setup.
Image Credit: Apple

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have all the features of the regular iPhone 12. These include the OLED screen, Mag Safe, IP68 water resistance rating, A14 Bionic chip, and the Ceramic Shield.

However, the Pro and Pro Max models’ screen sizes are 6.1 inches and 6.7, inches respectively. Also, the phones have a flat, stainless steel side instead of the aluminum.

Then, the triple camera setup system includes a standard, ultra-wide, and telephoto camera.

All four cameras, including the front-facing camera, now have Deep Fusion for processing images. There’s also a LiDAR sensor for better and more accurate Augmented Reality and improved autofocus in the dark.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max costs $999 and $1099, respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max Won’t Include Wall Chargers and Earbuds

Apple announced that the new iPhones will not include wall chargers and earbuds. Instead, the smaller box will only contain the phone, a single USB-C to lightning cable, and the documentation.

Also, the iPhone 12 models’ display won’t have a higher refresh rate of 120HZ.

Now, you may argue that an average user won’t notice something as subtle as a higher refresh rate. And you would be right.

However, Apple is known for including features that may not be visible to average users in its phones. For example, the iPhone 12 Pro features a 10 bit, 4K, 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR video recording.

Besides, several Android devices in a similar price range already offer a higher refresh rate. These include the latest Samsung S series, Asus ROG Phone, One Plus 8 Pro, Poco X2, Oppo Find X2, to name a few.

Also, the notches won’t seem to be going away any time soon.

Read More: Apple’s iOS 14 Could Disrupt In-App Advertising

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

