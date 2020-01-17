search
Startup Mojo Vision Unveils its Augmented Reality Contact Lens

An American startup has created an augmented reality contact lens that could be key to the development of invisible computing.

Sumbo Bello Jan 17, 2020
A California-based startup focusing on “invisible computing” has unveiled an augmented reality contact lens.

Smart contacts had always been the stuff of spy movies. The piece of tech would beam a host of information directly into the protagonist’s eyes as he or she mingled with guests at a dinner party.

Now, a startup Mojo Vision has brought the tech from Hollywood scripts to life.

On Thursday, the company unveiled a smart contact lens, which brings an augmented reality display in a user’s field of vision. Along with displaying information and notifications, users can also interact with the lens by focusing on specific points.

Smart contact lenses could one day usher in what the startup calls “invisible computing.” It’s the idea of accessing information around use seamlessly, rather than through our smartphone screens.

In a statement, Mojo Vision’s chief executive, Drew Perkins said:

“Mojo has a vision for invisible computing where you have the information you want when you want it and are not bombarded or distracted by data when you don’t.”

So, how does the contact lens work?

Using Augmented Reality Contact Lens to Access Information

In a demonstration to the press, the company executives showed some features of the AR contact lens.

The lens could enable users to see navigation instructions as well as a virtual teleprompter. It also projects a micro-LED display to the retina to allow users to interact with the icons.

For example, a user could launch the music player by focusing on the music icon. Similarly, looking away from the icon would turn off the song that’s playing.

While there’s no timetable for launch, the FDA has already approved the device for testing. According to Mojo Vision, the contact lens could help people with visual impairments such as retinitis pigmentosa and macular degeneration.

These are people who are underserved by technology today,” said Steve Sinclair, senior vice president of the startup based in Saratoga, California.

But, the augmented reality contact lens’s application extends beyond the medical field. It could enable more natural interaction with technology and pull people away from physical devices.

In the future, the bulky headset, tablets, and smartphones may become archaic. Instead, we’ll use AR glasses and contact lenses to access real-time information in our field of vision.

We aspire to be a consumer company that sells this to everyone. We hope to replace smartphones someday,” Sinclair concluded.

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

