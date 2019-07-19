search
Culture 3 min read

Marijuana-Using Parents Have Tendency to Become Strict Disciplinarians

A new study suggests that marijuana-using parents tend to become strict disciplinarians, reacting faster and more often to their children's misbehavior.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jul 19, 2019 at 6:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

You would think that marijuana-using parents would be more relaxed, at least when it comes to disciplining children. But, a recent study suggests that the reverse may be the case.

According to a study of California parents, current marijuana users administered more discipline practices to their children than non-users. This ranges from a simple time-out to the more serious physical abuse.

Marijuana is becoming more acceptable in the United States. As a result, parents are getting more comfortable with using it, even in front of their children.

A 2017 survey from Yahoo news revealed that 47 percent of parents who use marijuana have consumed it in front of their adult children, shared it with them, or done both. Although some users claim that the drug makes them a better and more relaxed parents, this may not be the case.

According to the researchers, cannabis users — who are also alcohol users 92 percent of the time — seem to control their kids more than non-users.

Co-author of the study and professor of social work at the Ohio State University, Bridget Freisthler said:

“It appears that users may be quicker than other parents to react to minor misbehavior.”

Why – you ask?

The researchers hypothesized that it could be because pot-smoking parents don’t want their kids to ruin their buzz.

Collecting the Marijuana-Using Parents Sample

For the study, the researchers randomly selected and interviewed 3,023 California marijuana-using parents with children aged 12 years or younger. Then, they collected the participant’s drug use history.

These include their recent and past use of alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamine, and other drugs. The parents also had to state the frequency and type of discipline they administered to their kids, whether it’s non-violent, corporal punishment or outright physical abuse.

Finally, the researchers accounted for a variety of factors that could impact discipline — for example, child and parents demographics, depression, and parental stress.

More Substance Means More Discipline

Compared with non-users, the findings show that parents who used marijuana in the past year disciplined their children more often. Furthermore, they used a more extensive range of discipline option.

Parents that used the drug in the past — years before the research — also administered more discipline than non-users. The same was valid for alcohol users in both cases.

The researcher also noted that the type and frequency of discipline increase with the amount of substance. In other words, parents who use the most drugs tend to physically abuse their children 1.45 times than those who use only one drug.

Freisthler noted:

“The use of several different kinds of substances certainly is a warning sign that parents may be relying more heavily on discipline to control their children.”

Marijuana is legal in more states now. But, the study emphasizes the need for caution when using.

“Marijuana use is not risk-free. It affects a lot of behaviors, including parenting,” said the researcher.

Read More: Researchers Reveal Why Marijuana Has Different Effects on People

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Boulder Power Plant | Carol Jacobs-Carre | Flickr.com
Technology 5 min read

Latest Hacking Attack Compromises U.S. Power Grid Operations 

Rechelle AnnShare
Africa Studio | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

How non-psychoactive CBD from Marijuana Helps Heal Bone Fractures

John NShare
Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Leading U.S Businesses Call for Major Climate Action                 

Zayan GuedimShare
The Green New Deal may be a pipe dream, but it has people talking | Pixabay
Culture 4 min read

The Green New Deal -- Is it Feasible?                                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Apple Production to Move From China to Southeast Asia               

Sumbo BelloShare
War never changes, the slogan of Fallout | PTDZ | Shutterstock.com
Culture 19 min read

When Will Fallout 5 Come out? A Prediction                                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Billions of Trees are Needed to Counter Effects of Climate Change

Rechelle AnnShare
People-Image-Studio | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Silver Lining Found in Swiss Sewage Could be a Future Circular…...

Juliet ChildersShare
New marijuana businesses like this dispensary in Springfield, Oregon have popped up due to a recent law change legalizing pot for recreational purposes. Joshua Rainey Photography | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How Microsoft is Helping With Cannabis Compliance                       

Krista GraceShare
Tired of being hungover? Meet alcosyth, the new synthetic alcohol that could make the morning-after fear a thing of the past. ¦ Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Alcosynth: Hangover Free Synthetic Alcohol is Coming                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Karen Roach | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Don't be Duped! How to Avoid Hurricane Harvey Charity Scams   

Rechelle AnnShare
Image by By Khakimullin Aleksandr | Shutterstock
Technology 8 min read

Everything you Need to Know About Recent Section 230 Changes 

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Eric Demarcq | Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

California Cuts Greenhouse Gas Emissions Years Ahead of Schedule

Rechelle AnnShare
Circular burial mounds with stone rings | Image courtesy of X. Wu (Institute of Archaeology, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences)
Science 3 min read

Earliest Evidence of Weed Smoking Found in China's Ancient Graves

Zayan GuedimShare
Chetty Thomas | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Danger! Drones can be Shot Down Over U.S. Military Bases         

Juliet ChildersShare
In great news for cows everywhere, a new survey shows that the public is ready to try synthetic meat. ¦ Shutterstock
Culture 2 min read

Survey Shows Asia is Ready for Lab-Grown Meat                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.